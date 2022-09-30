"The reason I serve and volley on second serves down break point" - Tony Godsick's son Nicholas shares heartfelt tribute to "pal" Roger Federer

Nicholas Godsick, the son of Roger Federer's longtime agent Tony Godsick and former player Mary Joe Fernandez, paid a heartfelt tribute to the Swiss, who retired from tennis following the Laver Cup.

Federer teamed up with Rafael Nadal at the tournament and lost his final match, a doubles encounter against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Nicholas Godsick, 18, took to Instagram to post pictures of himself with Federer over the years, accompanied by a touching message.

"To the reason I serve and volley on second serves down break point —Love you pal," Godsick captioned his post.

"Lost my job, but still my retirement could not have been more peRFect" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd during his farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer recently took to Instagram to sum up his retirement. The Swiss maestro stated that despite not winning his final singles and doubles matches, he was "happy" with how it all unfolded.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles. Lost my last team event. Lost my voice during the week. Lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went. So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," Federer wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard and Stefanos Tsitsipas were among the many who responded to the Swiss' post, with Bouchard commenting:

"This is why we love you Roger."

Tsitsipas praised the 20-time Grand Slam champion for hitting the ball through a hole in the net during his final match at the Laver Cup.

"I lost my mind when you hit that hole at the net," he tweeted.

Federer and Nadal's doubles fixture was the last match on the opening day of the 2022 Laver Cup.

On Day 2, Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini won their respective singles matches before teaming up to beat Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock to give Team Europe a healthy 8-4 lead.

However, Team World dominated Day 3, with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock beating Andy Murray and Berrettini before the Canadian defeated Djokovic 6-3, 7-6(3)

Frances Tiafoe then sealed the deal by beating Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6(11) [10-8] in a thrilling encounter. It was Team World's first triumph in the competition since its inception in 2017.

