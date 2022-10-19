"The rest of the pack have caught up with her"- When Chris Evert predicted Steffi Graf would not dominate women's tennis

Chris Evert predicted back in 1990 that Steffi Graf would no longer dominate women's tennis as other players caught up with her.

The German is one of the all-time greats of the game and had a glittering career, winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles, an Open Era record that stood for almost two decades.

Graf was pretty much unplayable from 1987-1989 as she won 233 out of 240 matches, winning eight out of 12 Grand Slams. This included her historic Golden Slam in 1988 when she won all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal in Seoul.

Graf had a good 1990 season as well, winning 72 out of 77 matches with 10 titles to her name. However, that was the year when her father was involved in a scandal back in Germany. She did manage to win the Australian but lost the other three Majors.

Speaking about Steffi Graf later that year, Chris Evert told Bob Costas that the German had a very tough time with her personal and physical problems. The American also said that Graf could be the No. 1 ranked player in women's tennis for "the next few years" but that she would be unable to dominate the tour as other players improved and caught up to her.

"Steffi has had a real tough time this year with personal problems, her father has accused of a few things in Germany, and physical problems, she's had a sinus operation on her nose. She's just had a really tough year but it was bound to happen because she's had three brilliant years. I have a lot of respect for her, I think she's come out of this with a lof of dignity, and I think she can still continue to be No. 1 for the next few years but she will no longer dominate women's tennis, the rest of the pack have caught up with her," Chris Evert said.

When asked about a possible resurgence for Steffi Graf, Evert said that she was capable of doing so but added that she needed to bring more variety into her game and win more points at the net.

"She's got it. Her forehand doesn't have as much sting as it used to and the girls are reading it a lot better. I think that Steffi will have to go to phase two and start to incorporate more volley in her game, approach the net and start winning from the net as well because she still basically has one style of play and it's not good enough anymore," Chris Evert added.

Steffi Graf ended her career with 22 Grand Slam singles titles

Steffi Graf in action at Wimbledon in 1995

Steffi Graf ended up winning another 13 Grand Slam singles titles since Chris Evert's prediction, thus finishing her career with 22 Majors. The German had three years (1993, 1995, 1996) during which she won three out of four Grand Slams.

The German ended her career in 1999 after struggling with motivation and a knee injury and managed to win her sixth French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title before reaching her last Major final at Wimbledon a few weeks later. She lost to Lindsay Davenport in straight sets.

