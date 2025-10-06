"The schedule is too much" - Daria Kasatkina sends emotional message about separation from family after leaving Russia, tennis struggles & more

Russian-Australian star Daria Kasatkina has announced the conclusion of her 2025 season with an emotional message on social media. She mentioned separation from family, suffering emotional and physical burnout, among other things. She was last seen in action at the China Open tournament, losing in the Round of 64 to the British player, Sonay Kartal.The 8-time WTA singles winner began her Asian swing with the Korea Open tournament, where she faced defeat at the hands of Katerina Siniakova in the Round of 16. Before the Asian tournaments, she competed in the 2025 US Open, where she lost to World No. 16 Naomi Osaka in the Round of 32.Through her Instagram story, the Tolyatti native announced the decision to end her season on an emotional note, highlighting her struggles. Apart from this, she also shared her thoughts on her separation from her family and reflected that she will return rejuvenated for her next season:&quot;This is me. 2025 has been my &quot;I'm fine&quot; year. I've been far from fine for a long time and truth be told, my results and performances show that, the fans aren't stupid, they can see it too. Truth is, I've hit a wall and I can't continue.&quot;I need a break. A break from the monotonous daily grind of life on the tour, the suitcases, the results, the pressure, the same faces (sorry girls), everything that comes with this life. The schedule is too much, mentally and emotionally I am at breaking point and sadly, I am not alone.&quot;She continued:&quot;Plus the ongoing battles to gain full Australian competition eligibility, it's a lot. I will get stronger by being away, recharging, regrouping, and reenergising. I will be just fine though, and look forward to seeing you all in 2026, energised and ready to rock !! 🤘🏼🇦🇺♥️🙏🏼 With love Dasha&quot;Screenshot of Daria Kasatkina's Instagram story | Source: IG/kasatkinaIn her 2025 season, Daria Kasatkina had an impressive performance at the Adelaide International, reaching the quarterfinal round.Daria Kasatkina represents Australia after gaining permanent residencyDaria Kasatkina announced on her Instagram post in March 2025 that she has gained Australian citizenship and will compete for her new country. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDue to Russia's stance on the Ukraine war and the LGBTQIA+ community, Kasatkina left her homeland and changed her citizenship. She is engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, the elite Russian-Estonian competitive pair skater.Kasatkina won the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Apart from this, she also won a single bronze medal at the World Championships and World Team Trophy competition.