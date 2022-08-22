"The Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia and changed many lives forever, I remember" - Martina Navratilova on hardships faced by her and her family

Martina Navratilova is one of the most outspoken athletes on social media and isn't afraid to share her opinions on current events and controversies. The tennis legend recently shared about the hardships she and her family had to go through in 1968.

On August 21, 1968, when Navratilova was 11 years old, the Soviet Union invaded her native Czechoslovakia, squelching the nation's nascent reformist spirit. Navratilova repeatedly clashed with the new government in subsequent years and offended them by expressing opposing views.

Martina Navratilova @Martina I feel like I am back in a totalitarian country where I grew up- Czech Republic, now a thriving democracy- and I am feeling disoriented. After Soviet Union fell and Czechoslovakia and all Soviet bloc countries were freed I thought what a world we can now have. And now? I feel like I am back in a totalitarian country where I grew up- Czech Republic, now a thriving democracy- and I am feeling disoriented. After Soviet Union fell and Czechoslovakia and all Soviet bloc countries were freed I thought what a world we can now have. And now?😱😱😱

As a result, in 1975, her visa for the USA, which she needed to take part in the 1975 US Open, was refused. However, Jan Kodes, her compatriot and a three-time Major champion, interfered and managed to alter the outcome.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who lost to Chris Evert in the 1975 US Open semifinals, became an American citizen in 1981.

Navratilova's choice, however, separated her from her family. They were unable to travel outside Czechoslovakia to see her because doing so would result in her detention. She did not see her family for four years.

Navratilova recounted the tragic event with her followers on Twitter on the day it occurred, exactly 54 years ago. She recalled how the Soviet Union's invasion of her country had affected many people's lives, including her own.

"It’s August 21st- on this day in 1968 Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia and changed many lives forever. I remember," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina It’s August 21st- on this day in 1968 Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia and changed many lives forever. I remember… It’s August 21st- on this day in 1968 Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia and changed many lives forever. I remember…🇨🇿🇨🇿🇨🇿

"Been defending Novak for a long time, completely disagree on his COVID stance and for that I got abuse" - Martina Navratilova

Navratilova recently called out a couple of users on social media for abusing her simply because she disagreed with Novak Djokovic's views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

After a Twitter user jokingly tweeted that they had been blocked by many powerful tennis personas, including Rennae Stubbs, Jon Wertheim, Ben Rothenberg and Martina Navratilova herself, she clarified the reason for doing so.

The nine-time Wimbledon champion said that despite defending Djokovic for years, she had to block a few "jerks" because of their animosity over her disagreement with the Serb's stance on vaccination.

"Been defending Novak for a long time. Completely disagree on his covid stance. And for that I got abuse- so blocked more than a few jerks- pav whoever was one of them. And now he has been blocked by some friends of mine, including Jon. So a nasty pattern on his end. Thank you," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @anamebyanyother @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs Been defending Novak for a long time. Completely disagree on his covid stance. And for that I got abuse- so blocked more than a few jerks- pav whoever was one of them. And now he has been blocked by some friends of mine, including Jon. So a nasty pattern on his end. Thank you. @anamebyanyother @pavyg @BenRothenberg @jon_wertheim @rennaestubbs Been defending Novak for a long time. Completely disagree on his covid stance. And for that I got abuse- so blocked more than a few jerks- pav whoever was one of them. And now he has been blocked by some friends of mine, including Jon. So a nasty pattern on his end. Thank you.

