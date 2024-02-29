"The system is a joke" - Nick Kyrgios touches upon being painted in bad light; shares his regret of letting people get close to him

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about the things he learned from his life experiences while interacting with his fans on social media.

Kyrgios is currently on a competitive hiatus, recuperating from a wrist injury he suffered in 2023. The Aussie has been pursuing other endeavors during his time on the sidelines, which include being a tennis commentator and hosting a video podcast series called, “Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios.”

Kyrgios also occasionally shares updates on his recovery on social media, and revisits his various career highlights.

On Thursday, February 29, Kyrgios took part in a Q and A session on Instagram, where he made some candid admissions. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist sided with a fan who praised his “kind and vulnerable” presence while calling out the critics who often allegedly misinterpret him and show him in a bad light.

"The whole system got you as a bad child for years, but it seems you are a kind and vulnerable soul. Respect," one fan wrote on Instagram.

In response, the 28-year-old said:

"The system is A JOKE. I’m just me."

Kyrgios also disclosed that he regrets allowing people into his life while growing up. He called them, “bad distractions.”

"[I regret] letting people get close to me, they benefited way more than I did. Most of them were just bad distractions," the Aussie wrote.

He also urged his fans to stay true to themselves and find comfort in their own skin.

"You won’t EVER be able to please everyone. Once you are completely comfortable in your own skin, you reach a scary level of freedom and you can enjoy everything. You can get on people’s nerves and start having fun with it!" Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios on Instagram

Nick Kyrgios recently shared how him being his authentic self helped him find happiness

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has frequently touched upon his physical and mental health struggles growing up. The former World No. 13 also recently revealed that he had his mind set on basketball until his parents diverted him to tennis.

In Netflix’s Break Point, Kyrgios revealed that despite his initial hesitancy, he started taking tennis seriously when he turned 17. The Aussie rose to fame two years later when he defeated then World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, aged 19.

He, however, had to deal with the pressure of people’s expectations thereafter. In the first episode of the Netflix series, Kyrgios’ also noted that the first 4-5 years of his career were “chaotic” and his mental health was declining.

Nick Kyrgios recently addressed how he managed to find happiness after discovering his true self.

"The more that I was normal, and put into like well-behaved, a good, classy, not rough round the edges, just a normal tennis player, that was for me going against the grain," Kyrgios candidly admitted on his video podcast series Good Trouble.

"I actually have spent my entire life trying to be something that I'm not, which was being a classy tennis player. But then when I started to be myself, I was starting to find some happiness," he added.