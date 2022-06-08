The tennis court used to be a playground for me but today it's more of a place of work, it's still cool because it means that I was able to turn my hobby into a job: Roger Federer

Roger Federer is of the opinion that the tennis court is more of a place of work for him than the playground it used to be back in his early days as a tennis professional. Regardless, the Swiss doesn't see it as a worrying sign but as a sort of personal achievement, since it means he accomplished something very few people can boast of -- making a successful career out of a hobby.

Speaking in a recent interview with Swiss weekly magazine Coopzeitung, the 20-time Grand Slam champion touched on a variety of personal topics, including how his relationship with the tennis court has evolved over the years.

Siddhant @mindsid99 The Dance of the Federer Forehand. There's no better sight in tennis. The Dance of the Federer Forehand. There's no better sight in tennis. https://t.co/GXmRMhRh6Q

To drive home the point, the former World No. 1 jokingly remarked that he would sometimes even tell his family that he was going to the office before heading off to a tournament or practice.

"[What the the tennis court means to me] has changed. It used to be a playground for me but today it's more of a place of work - which sounds kind of wrong, but it's still cool because it means that I was able to turn my hobby into a job," Federer said. "Every now and then, just for fun, I say to my family when a training session or a game is due: 'Bye guys, I'm going to the office now!'"

Roger Federer recalled his experience with fans when he used to take his kids to the playground

Roger Federer spoke about his experience with meeting fans out in public

During the interview, the 40-year-old also weighed in on the unglorified aspects of being a celebrity. Talking about how much he enjoyed taking his kids to the playground, Roger Federer noted that it was very easy to lose track of them since he was often distracted by fans wanting to take pictures alongside him.

TennisAtlantic @TennisAtlantic Outside, @rogerfederer mobbed by fans waiting for him on the side of Armstrong. Nearly steps in a big puddle during the escape. One kid is very happy today. Outside, @rogerfederer mobbed by fans waiting for him on the side of Armstrong. Nearly steps in a big puddle during the escape. One kid is very happy today. https://t.co/G4C2CZj6wm

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was of the opinion that it was particularly difficult when he was traveling abroad, where fans almost took it for granted that he would pose with them.

"The kids run in all directions [when we get to a playground]. It's about not losing sight of them all and not getting too distracted. Because of course there will be one or two visitors," Federer said. "Above all abroad, I'm no longer asked, it's clear to others from the start that I have to pose with them. Then mommy is quickly called on Facetime: 'Look who I'm with! It's Roger.'"

Ubitennis @Ubitennis Federer: "Sometimes I'm tired, sometimes attention of the fans is too much, so I need breaks. But I remember when I was a kid, so I tried to do as much as I can" #Wimbledon Federer: "Sometimes I'm tired, sometimes attention of the fans is too much, so I need breaks. But I remember when I was a kid, so I tried to do as much as I can" #Wimbledon

In his home country, however, the Swiss was grateful that people were more respectful of his privacy. Recalling how fans often apologized for bothering him and requesting beforehand that they want to take photos with him, the former World No. 1 made it clear that he preferred that approach over the other.

People are more shy in Switzerland. They say, 'Roger, we saw that you just took a picture. We don't want to bother you, but is it okay if we do another one right away?'" Federer said.

