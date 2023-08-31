"The tennis season isn't long enough" - Nick Kyrgios sarcastically responds to Andy Roddick's comment on players struggling physically at US Open 

Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently responded sarcastically to Andy Roddick's remark about tennis players struggling physically at the 2023 US Open.

The alleged rise of an unknown illness at the New York Slam, which affected players such as Ons Jabeur, Dominic Thiem, and Christopher Eubanks, among others, has puzzled people worldwide.

Jabeur struggled in her first-round match against Camila Osorio due to breathing and coughing problems. Emil Ruusuvuori then dropped out of the tournament due to illness.

Christopher Eubanks and Dominic Thiem both had similar experiences, with Eubanks feeling ill during his loss to Benjamin Bonzi and Thiem reportedly dealing with a stomach issue and vomiting before his match against Ben Shelton, forcing him to retire midway.

In light of this, former US Open champion Andy Roddick, who was left baffled by the shocking occurrences, wrote on Twitter:

"Lots of players going down/struggling physically w something at the Open....."

Following this, Nick Kyrgios responded to Andy Roddick on Twitter. He made a sarcastic remark, claiming that these incidents are occurring because tennis seasons are "not long enough" and there aren't "enough tournaments."

"It’s because the tennis season isn’t long enough, there aren’t enough tournaments," Kyrgios wrote.

Jimmy Arias mocked Nick Kyrgios for his early retirement remarks due to hectic tennis schedule

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios is sidelined at the moment due to a wrist injury, which also forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023. Despite his absence from the tour, the Australian recently lashed out at the sport's intense schedule, claiming it may cause him to retire in a few years.

He said in an interview:

"The sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. No f**king chance [I play till I am 33], there’s no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again."

Former World No. 5 Jimmy Arias subsequently said that Nick Kyrgios' remarks about the tour schedule made no sense to him as the Aussie has only played one match this year.

"I don't know what he's talking about when he says this schedule is out of control. He's played one match this year. He seems to take every other year off, so he should be able to play for another 25 years," Arias told Tennis Channel.

He continued:

"It's just interesting to listen to him talk, let's see what happens when he's 33. But as we're talking right now, I don't know [if] he's gonna play five more matches [this year]. He's played once so far this year. I'm not sure [his] wrist, knee [or] his tattoo is hurting him too much [from playing] Pokemon maybe. I don't know."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kyrgios to recover from his wrist injury so that he can return to the court.