Andy Murray recently expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic's transparency and forthrightness regarding his pursuit of the Grand Slam record.

With the main draw matches of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships scheduled to commence on Monday, July 3, Andy Murray will begin his pursuit of a third title at SW19 against Ryan Peniston.

Meanwhile, four-time defending champion Djokovic will kickstart his campaign for his record-tying eighth title against Pedro Cachin.

At his press conference ahead of his Wimbledon opener, Murray was asked for his perspective on 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's achievements following the Serb's historic French Open triumph.

The Brit expressed his admiration for Djokovic's "amazing" feat of surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally.

"Yeah, I mean, it's incredible what he's achieved. To have passed Rafa and Roger in the Grand Slam title chase, whatever you want to call it, yeah, it's amazing," Andy Murray said.

Murray lauded the Serb's exceptional run at Roland Garros, particularly highlighting his performance against Carlos Alcaraz.

"I think what he did at the French Open, yeah, it was phenomenal. Brilliant performance against Alcaraz in the semifinals. Then, yeah, just very clinical, considering how much was on the line," he said.

Murray also disclosed his appreciation for the candor Djokovic has displayed regarding his pursuit of the Grand Slam record. He further praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion's ability to deliver under pressure when chasing the record.

"I think, yeah, the thing that you have to admire about him is that he's been very clear on what it is that he wants to achieve, trying to get that Grand Slam record. When he put himself in a position to do that, like, he delivered. He didn't look like he was getting nervous or overthinking it or any of those things. Yeah, he went and did it. It shows the strength of character that he's got," he added.

"Me and Novak Djokovic always practiced with each other even when we were competing for Grand Slams" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic practiced together at Wimbledon 2023

Ahead of their opening matches at Wimbledon 2023, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic faced off in a practice session at the All England Club. Murray expressed his enjoyment of practicing with the Serb.

"I really enjoyed it. We used to practice together quite a lot actually. A lot of the top players, certainly I never practiced with Roger after 2007. Rafa I would practice with sometimes, but I don't think Rafa and Novak really ever trained with each other," he said.

The Brit revealed that he and Djokovic would frequently practice with each other over the years, even when they were competing for Grand Slam titles together.

"Yeah, me and Novak always practiced with each other even when we were competing for Grand Slams and stuff. Yeah, it was nice to be back on the court with him again," he added.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have faced each other 36 times over the course of their careers, with the Serb holding a 25-11 win record over Murray.

However, it was the Brit who emerged victorious in their sole meeting at Wimbledon, defeating Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the 2013 final.

