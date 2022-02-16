"The thing I like most about Rafael Nadal is how simple he keeps everything" - Legendary tennis coach Jose Higueras

Legendary tennis coach Jose Higueras, who has coached the likes of Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Carlos Moya, recently lavished praise on Rafael Nadal. Higueras was really impressed with the 21-time Grand Slam champion's no fuss approach to the game and remarked that it was the Spaniard's most important attribute.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast, the 68-year-old hailed Nadal for his uncomplicated playing style. Having seen firsthand, as an elite level coach, how difficult it is to do what the Mallorcan is doing, Higueras had the utmost respect for his compatriot.

"The thing I like most about Rafa is how simple he keeps everything," Higueras said. "The simplicity of what he does is really amazing to me, [because I have an] understanding of how complicated it is to compete at that level with all the pressure that is there."

The Spaniard lavished further praise on Nadal, saying that he was one of the "most complete" players to have ever played the sport. Higueras was particularly in awe of how the World No. 5 constantly changed things up to stay ahead of his opponents.

Jose Higueras asserted that if fans observe the 35-year-old in action closely, they will note how, in every match, he is either doing something new or is making small adjustments to aspects of the game he is already good at.

"I would say that now, at this point, Rafa is, if not the most complete, definitely at the top of the list of the most complete players," Higueras said. "Basically, if you look at him, he will do something a little bit better every time - either something you haven't seen him do before, or if you have seen him do it before, he is actually doing it better now."

"When I think of Rafael Nadal, I think of Bjorn Borg; they are the most mentally similar guys on the ATP Tour I have seen in my career" - Jose Higueras

Jose Higueras reckoned Rafael Nadal was mentally stronger than even the legendary Bjorn Borg

Jose Higueras reminisced about the first time he watched Rafael Nadal play, back when he was a lanky teenager. Higueras remarked that even then he was awed by the intensity displayed by the Mallorcan during his matches.

Seeing him now, 21 years later, become the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slams, the 68-year-old said he was happy beyond measure.

"The first time I saw Rafa was in Mallorca when he was 14 years old, and the level of intensity on every single point was unbelievable," Higueras said. "He's such a competitior. He is so thirsty [to keep on improving]. It makes me so happy to see him now, he's becoming a better player every time I see him play. It is truly unbelievable."

Jose Higueras opined that the only other player who could be compared to the former World No. 1 in terms of mental strength was Bjorn Borg. The Spaniard disclosed that he had initially pegged the 11-time Grand Slam winner as the slightly stronger of the two. In light of Nadal's recent achievements, however, he had no qualms about reconsidering his opinion.

"When I think of Rafa, I think of [Bjorn] Borg. I think they are the two most mentally similar guys on the ATP Tour I have seen in my career," Higueras said. "I thought Borg was a little stronger mentally, but I have [now] changed my mind on that, to be honest."

