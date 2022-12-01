"The things I live for" - Bianca Andreescu spends quality time with kids during her off-season Jamaica trip

Bianca Andreescu seems to be thoroughly enjoying her off-season in Jamaica. The Canadian tennis superstar recently spent quality time with kids at the Round Hill Hotels in Jamaica, playing tennis and reading her children's book 'Bibi's Got Game' with them.

Andreescu accompanied Canadian Open Toronto tournament director Karl Hale to Jamaica for charity events, according to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg on social media. She played some tennis on the local courts, held a youth tennis clinic, and donated her book at the event.

The Canadian suggested that the time she spent enjoying and playing with the kids during the trip was close to her heart.

"These are the things I live for," Andreescu wrote on Instagram.

Bianca Andreescu via Instagram Stories.

The 22-year-old ended her 2022 season at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, where she represented Canada in group-stage ties against Italy and Switzerland. She won her singles match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto, before losing a thriller against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Her last WTA points tournament of the season was the Guadalajara Open, where she bowed out in the Round of 16 with a loss to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

After a six-month layoff, Bianca Andreescu returned to the tour in April this year. During her time off, she fell outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings but found her way back inside the top 50 and at no. 45 at the end of the 2022 season.

The Canadian has already set a top-10 goal for herself in 2023 as she aims to return to her best form.

Bianca Andreescu vows to get back to her best within six months

Bianca Andreescu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 - Day Four: Group Stage.

Bianca Andreescu recently reflected on her 2022 season, before declaring that she is confident of playing her best tennis again within the next six months. She stressed that many of her losses of late have been due to just one or two points here and there and feels she is knocking on the doors of the higher ranking places once again.

The former World No. 4 vowed to try her best during off-season training ahead of the 2023 tennis season.

"I do believe that for me right now it's literally just a couple of points here and there that is kind of the deciding point for me. I know that if I have a great pre-season this year, I think next year, maybe give me six months and I really believe that I can do really good," Andreescu said on the Match Point Canada Podcast.

"I definitely don't like seeing myself in the Top 50. I definitely want to get back to that Top 10 spot," she added.

The 22-year-old reached the final of the Bad Homburg Open in June and also made the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in May, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes