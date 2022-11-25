In pictures: Bianca Andreescu spends off-season playing tennis and reading her book to kids in Jamaica

Bianca Andreescu took a break after the end of her 2022 season to prepare for the next season. The Canadian tennis star is vacationing at the Round Hill Resort in Jamaica.

Andreescu was recently featured on the WTA's Twitter page in a few photos where she was seen playing tennis and reading her book, 'Bibi's Got Game', to local children.

wta @WTA



having a hit and reading her book with kids at the A wholesome off-season for Bibi 🤗 @Bandreescu_ having a hit and reading her book with kids at the @RoundHillResort in Jamaica! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A wholesome off-season for Bibi 🤗@Bandreescu_ having a hit and reading her book with kids at the @RoundHillResort in Jamaica! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/DobpadoNWL

The caption on the post read:

"A wholesome off-season for Bibi @Bandreescu_ having a hit and reading her book with kids at the @RoundHillResort in Jamaica!"

In her book, the Canadian star narrates the story of a young tennis prodigy who uses meditation and her dog Coco to overcome numerous obstacles. Bianca Andreescu believes that many more children will be motivated by the story and strive for success and glory.

During her break from the tour, the Canadian fell outside the Top 100 in the WTA Rankings, but she has now climbed back into the Top 50. However, the 22-year-old aims to return to the Top 10 after a few disappointing seasons on tour. She is confident that she will have a strong preseason.

"So I'm just taking it day by day, and it's a great way to end off the year as well, just bringing back all the emotions that fire a lot in me. I think I'm going to have a great preseason. Next year I really think I can crack the top 10 again," Andreescu said.

Bianca Andreescu reunites with her former coach

Christophe Lambert has been appointed as Bianca Andreescu's coach

Christophe Lambert has been named Bianca Andreescu's newest coach. She is presently ranked 45th in the WTA rankings. Lambert left his role as Tennis New Zealand's director of performance in order to work with the Canadian.

Before deciding to part ways in October, Bianca Andreescu and Dutch coach Sven Groeneveld worked together for almost a year. Groeneveld has extensive knowledge of the sport from his work with several famous players, including Maria Sharapova.

While working for Tennis Canada, Lambert and Andreescu worked together when she was younger. Since then, they have kept in touch:

“It wasn’t like every week or every month [that we were meeting]. It’s always good to have people calling you when you are up, but when she was down, I was checking on her and giving her my opinion.” Lambert said.

Lambert claimed that he was excited by the new opportunity to help Andreescu:

"Bianca asked me to coach her and I accepted the job. It was an offer I couldn't refuse."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes