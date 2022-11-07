“The things that really, really matter most are the time, the quality time you're spending with people you care about” says Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has said that spending time with family and friends is what really matters.

In a conversation with Jade Scipioni from CNBC, Ohanian said that he would not have employed and depended on a financial counselor if he could go back in time and make a different financial decision.

Ohanian said that he has discovered the value of putting in the effort to educate himself about investment. He advises taking time, using resources online and understanding things before entrusting someone else. He reckons that what matters most is the quality time one spends with people one cares about, saying:

"And then again, I would be remiss in my role as a "fun-ancial" adviser if I didn't also say, like at the end of the day, the it things that are mattering, the things that really, really matter most are the time, the quality time you're spending with people you care about."

Ohanian added that he wants to spend and invest his money and time as much as possible.

"I know that may sound a little cheesy, but it is absolutely the truth. And family and friends, I mean, that's that's where I want to be spending and really investing my dollars and my time as much as possible," Ohanian said.

CNBC @CNBC Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his biggest financial mistake. (via @CNBCMakeIt Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his biggest financial mistake. (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/3xMdgAil1W

Wade Davis supports Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in beef with Drake

Wade Davis (L), Alexis Ohanian (M) and Serena Williams

Wade Davis II, a former American footballer, recently expressed his support for Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams, when she retaliated against Canadian musician Drake for his recent song directed at Ohanian.

In his recent album, Her Loss, rapper 21 Savage and Drake worked together. One of his songs, "Middle of the Ocean," had a line that made a sly jab at Reddit co-founder Ohanian.

“Side bar Serena, your husband is a groupie, he claim we don’t got a problem, but no boo it is like you comin’ for sushi. We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki," the verse reads.

Ohanian responded to Drake:

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. https://t.co/oaEKuRWFnj

Davis retweeted Ohanian's tweet, showing his support for Serena Williams' husband.

"@alexisohanian is my dude… Black women and girls need more groupies like this," Davis tweeted.

Wade Davis II @Wade_Davis28 AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. https://t.co/oaEKuRWFnj @alexisohanian is my dude… Black women and girls need more groupies like this…. twitter.com/alexisohanian/… .@alexisohanian is my dude… Black women and girls need more groupies like this…. twitter.com/alexisohanian/…

Williams played her last match at the US Open this year, where she lost in the third round.

Poll : 0 votes