Roger Federer is widely believed to be the greatest men's singles player of all-time. In addition to that, he is also considered the most popular tennis player of all time; Federer has enamored fans all around the world for over two decades now with his elegant game and personality.

But Federer's popularity is not limited to just ordinary fans. The Swiss has also managed to impress many of his fellow sportspersons, right from David Beckham to Virat Kohli.

Another sportsperson in awe of Roger Federer is Alan Aguerre, who plays in the first division of the Argentinian Football League.

A few days ago, the Argentine appeared in the '#CRUZADOSxESPN' videocast series with tennis player Renzo Olivo and fellow countryman Agustin Belachur. And during the interaction, Aguerre narrated the incredible story of how he traveled to see Roger Federer.

When it came to watching Roger Federer, I didn't care about the ticket price: Alan Aguerre

Alan Aguerre plays as a goalkeeper for Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine Primera División. He started his professional career in 2013, and is one of the most well-known faces in the country's footballing landscape.

Aguerre recalled seeing Roger Federer for the first time when the Swiss visited Argentina for an exhibition tour in 2012. The Swiss played a match against Juan Martin Del Potro in Buenos Aires back then, in front of a jam-packed crowd.

The Argentine Primera Division star talked in detail about how he considered sneaking into the stadium to see Roger Federer when he was in Europe.

"With a little on the line, I decided I wanted to go see Roger Federer. I like to travel, so I decided to go to Europe. To the French Open. And then me and my friends decide to go," Aguerre said.

"One of my friends told me about the entrance to the back of the Roland Garros stadium. Well, I just imagined myself sneaking into the back and then I see Roger Federer and I'm feeling like a little boy in the rain. Like in those movies!" Aguerre recalled his fanboy moment.

It is no secret that Roger Federer is most people's favorite tennis champion. Aguerre's story merely reinforces how even celebrities are prepared to go to any extent to see the 20-time Major winner.

"I had to buy the ticket to see Roger. I felt like a boy and I did not care of the price," Aguerre added.

The Argentine went on to say he watched Roger Federer play again at the 2019 Madrid Masters, in his quarterfinal match against Dominic Thiem. The goalkeeper also saw Rafael Nadal at the same tournament.