Roger Federer greatly disappointed his millions of fans all over the world when he announced that he would be missing the rest of the 2020 season due to injury.

The Swiss maestro had already announced a break between his semifinal outing at the Australian Open 2020 and Wimbledon before the COVID-19 pandemic. But due to recurring problems with his right knee, Federer required a second operation - leading to his withdrawal from the restart of the 2020 season.

Not everyone thinks that is a bad thing though. The World No. 4's compatriot Belinda Bencic believes that the break in tennis has come at the perfect time for Roger Federer.

Belinda Bencic to reportedly partner Roger Federer in mixed doubles at Tokyo 2021

Roger Federer (L) and Belinda Bencic at Hopman Cup 2019

According to renowned journalist Rene Stauffer, Bencic claimed that the Swiss maestro will be back in better shape and ready to compete at the level of his many rivals on tour.

"His timing with the injury was good, and I have no doubts that he will be back in shape," said Bencic.

Stauffer is Roger Federer's biographer, and he also said the 38-year-old will be present at the Tokyo Olympics next year - playing mixed doubles with Belinda Bencic herself.

Also... @BelindaBencic believes in another good comeback of @rogerfederer. “His timing with the injury was good, and i have no doubts he will be back in shape." And then also chase Gold in the mixed doubles in Tokio with her, one year later than planned. — rene stauffer (@staffsky) July 26, 2020

Roger Federer has revealed in several interactions recently that playing the Tokyo Olympics is a big goal of his this year. In an interview with SRF, he declared that he would do everything in his power to participate in the event next year.

"Olympics are always special. I took an incredible amount with me. I’m excited to see what Tokyo will be like and hope the games can take place in 2021!" he said.

The 38-year-old has had plenty of happy memories from the Olympics during the course a career that has now spanned over two decades.

The Swiss legend won the gold medal in the men's doubles category at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 alongside Stan Wawrinka. He also won the silver medal in the men's singles category at London 2012, losing to Andy Murray in the final in straight sets.

Many fans have expressed their reservations about whether or not Federer will be able to return to the tour at the level of the top players, particularly Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard and the Serb are at 19 and 17 Slams respectively, which is not far behind the record of 20 that Federer currently holds.