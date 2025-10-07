  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Taylor Townsend
  • "The timing is super weird' - Taylor Townsend shows harsh reality of tennis travel life as she gets ready for WTA comeback after China racism row

"The timing is super weird' - Taylor Townsend shows harsh reality of tennis travel life as she gets ready for WTA comeback after China racism row

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Oct 07, 2025 14:35 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

WTA World No. 2 in women's doubles, Taylor Townsend, has shared her thoughts on the challenging journey of travel while adjusting the schedule for her next tournament in Japan. The American star was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open tournament and the Billie Jean King Cup competition.

Ad

Townsend has won 10 WTA doubles titles, including the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and 2025 Australian Open, with her partner and World No. 1 in doubles, Katerina Siniakova. She missed the China tournaments due to an ankle injury.

Through her recent Instagram story, the Chicago native expressed her views on her travel strategy, highlighting her long flight to Japan for her next tournaments. Apart from this, she also reflected on the harsh aspects of travel life. In her caption, she mentioned:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Tennis travel life 🙏🏾😱"

She shared through her Instagram story:

"Okay, so, It's like 1 something in the morning. My flight is at 9 o'clock in the morning to leave to go to Japan. So I'm just gonna try and pull a all-nighter. The timing is super weird because we like fly all day and then we land like the next day like 9 p.m. So I'm gonna do my best to try and like stay up and not sleep so that I can sleep on the plane."
Ad
Screenshot of Taylor Townsend&#039;s Instagram story | Source: IG/tay_taytownsend
Screenshot of Taylor Townsend's Instagram story | Source: IG/tay_taytownsend

During her US Open tournament journey, Townsend competed in all three categories: singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. In singles, she reached the Round of 16. In mixed doubles with partner and ATP World No. 6 Ben Shelton, she reached the quarterfinal round. In women's doubles with Siniakova, she reached the final round.

Ad

Taylor Townsend issued apology for her views on Chinese cuisine

While having dinner with her team during the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Shenzhen, China, Taylor Townsend shared her thoughts on Chinese cuisine, expressing her revulsion at certain dishes.

Due to her comments, Townsend received criticism from the community and later apologized for her remarks against Chinese food.

"I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences. The tournament and everyone have been so kind and so gracious. The things that I said were not representative of that at all, and I just truly wanted to apologize," she shared, via South China Morning Post.

Taylor Townsend played impressively with Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup competition. Her team defeated Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals and Great Britain in the semifinals, losing to Italy in the finals.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications