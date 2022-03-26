The top players are not playing for more money, look at Roger Federer, he could have stopped a while ago: Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula recently cited Roger Federer's example to explain that top tennis players are not driven by money but by their passion for the sport to continue playing.

Pegula comes from a very wealthy family - her father, Terry Pegula, owns the NFL giants Buffalo Bills. Her father's net worth is upwards of $4 billion, leading a few fans to wonder why she needs to prove herself in tennis.

During her post-match press conference after beating Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Miami Open, Pegula was asked how she motivates herself, given the immense wealth at her disposal.

The 28-year-old explained that a life without any work is unfathomable given how monotonous it can get. Pegula insisted that she has always been keen to prove herself and chase success despite her influential background.

"Well, if I didn't work, I'd be very bored," Pegula said. "People don't realize that, they're like, You don't have to work. I'm, like, What would I do all day?"

"I don't know. I just wasn't wired like that, I guess. Growing up, I guess I was just wired differently where I always wanted to be successful, and whatever it was, I feel like it's not just tennis, whatever I do off the court too, I want to be really good at it, I want to be the best at it, I want to work hard at it."

The American asserted that she is driven by her love and passion for tennis, which is what she reckons is the driving force for most top players. Pegula cited the example of Roger Federer, pointing out how the Swiss is still playing the sport for the same reasons.

"But I think honestly I think I just love the sport. I think I just have a lot of passion for playing," Pegula said. "Yeah, I love to compete and be out there. It's so much fun for me, and I think at the end of the day most players that's what they are playing for."

"You see the top players, they're not playing really for more money at the time. They have already made enough money. Look at Federer. He could have stopped a while ago and nobody would have blamed him. He says he loves the sport. I feel like I have the same feeling. I'm very compassionate about it and I love to compete and I love the challenge and the grind of doing that."

What is Roger Federer's net worth, and how does it compare to the Pegula family's net worth?

Jessica Pegula's father, Terry Pegula

There are no clear and reliable records of Roger Federer's total net worth, but it was reported a couple of years ago that his total assets exceeded $500 million. However, the Swiss' investments, particularly his share in the shoe brand On Running, have increased exponentially in recent months, meaning his overall net worth has probably increased exponentially as well.

