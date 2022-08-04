"The tournament allows non-vax citizens to play & only 30% have had a booster; I can’t see then why Novak Djokovic can’t come & compete" - John Millman ahead of US Open 2022 

With Novak Djokovic on course to miss the upcoming US Open, Australian tennis star John Millman took to social media on Thursday to call for the Serb’s inclusion in the year’s final Grand Slam.

Millman was recently in the United States of America, where he made the round of 16 at the Atlanta Open. The 33-year-old has now tested positive for COVID-19 and has pulled out of the Los Cabos Open, an ATP 250 event in Baja California Sur, Mexico, ahead of his round of 32 match against Alejandro Hernandez.

Having spent time in the US recently, Millman stated that unvaccinated travelers should be allowed to enter the country based on his experience there.

“I’m out with covid. I was just in the states and it didn’t really feel like too many were following any recommendations or guidelines there. Which is fine, but therefore I can’t see then why @DjokerNole can’t come and compete,” Millman tweeted.

Djokovic currently isn't allowed to enter the US due to the country’s travel regulations requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, something the World No. 6 has refused to do.

Though the US Open does not have a vaccination mandate, the tournament organizers did state that they will not be seeking exemptions for any player and will adhere to the country’s rules and regulations.

Millman later clarified his statement, saying that he was all for having vaccination-based rules for entering the country only if it was a level playing field.

“Let me be clear. If everyone in the country was following guidelines then I’m all for them enforcing a vax entry policy. But from what I saw pretty much no one was, the tournament allows non vax citizens to play and only 30% have had a booster.” Millman stated.

John Isner also calls for Novak Djokovic’s inclusion at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic looks to the sky in relief after clinching the 2022 Wimvledon Championships title.

Earlier this month, Novak Djokovic was included on the entry list for the US Open, though that does not guarantee his participation in the tournament. His name features on the list as the current rules state that all eligible players should feature on the initial entry list.

Besides John Millman, another player to come to the Serb’s defense recently was John Isner. The 37-year-old showed his support on Wednesday while responding to a tweet asking if any players were actively urging the US government to allow the 35-year-old to play.

“Yes. Completely lunacy he can't compete as of now,” Isner tweeted.

