"The trophy this year is so much nicer" - Jelena Ostapenko raves about Swarovski gold trophy after winning 2nd title of her 2024 season at Linz Open

Jelena Ostapenko was in imperious form during her run at the 2024 Linz Open, beating second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the championship match to nab her second title of the year on Sunday (February 4).

The former French Open winner had a tough start to her campaign at the WTA 500 tournament in Linz, as she staved off a match point to beat Denmark's Clara Tauson in three sets in her opener. It was smooth sailing for the Latvian after that match, though, as she dropped only 13 games in her next three matches to secure the 2024 Linz Open title.

Jelena Ostapenko was in high spirits during the trophy ceremony in Linz, insisting that she was ecstatic at getting her hands on the new trophy — a custommade gold piece by Swarovski that features 8,100 hand-set crystals. The Austrian tournament upgraded their title this year, after previously giving away a court-like plaque to their singles winners.

“It’s not my first time in Linz but I love it. A few years ago, I was in the final but didn’t get the trophy (2019)," Jelena Ostapenko said while smiling. "I think the trophy this year is so much nicer. I’m really happy to have it.”

The 26-year-old then expressed her gratitude towards the crowd before sparing a word for Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"Thanks guys, for coming all this week. And I fought really good playing in front of you, you were cheering on me and I hope you enjoyed it, it's a pleasure for me to come here," she added. "I want to congratulate Ekaterina on a great week, I think you played great this week and I wish you good luck in all the next tournaments this season, and your team as well."

Jelena Ostapenko also won the WTA 500 event in Adelaide earlier this year

Jelena Ostapenko has been one of the players to beat on the WTA Tour this year. The World No. 11 has compiled an impressive 13-2 win/loss record thus far. She reigned supreme at the 500-level events in Adelaide and Linz, making her the only pro to win two titles this early in the 2024 season.

The Latvian began the year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, where she lost to former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in a controversial three-set affair. The 26-year-old regrouped the following week by going all the way in Adelaide, beating World No. 15 Daria Kasatkina in straight sets in the championship match.

Ostapenko was then denied by Azarenka once again in the third round of the Australian Open, this time bowing out in straight sets. She will next play at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, where British qualifier Heather Watson awaits her in the first round.