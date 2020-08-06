With Rafael Nadal pulling out, this year’s US Open will be the first Grand Slam since 1999 to not feature either Nadal or Roger Federer. That has led many to claim that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will have an extremely easy path to his 18th Major title.

But Swiss Fed Cup captain and tennis expert Heinz Gunthardt thinks otherwise. In a recent interview with BLICK, the former Wimbledon doubles champion said that he believes Novak Djokovic could have a tough US Open despite a depleted field.

Novak Djokovic knows how it can go wrong: Heinz Gunthardt

Novak Djokovic will not have to see either Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in the draw, but the Next-Gen players could still present a formidable challenge. Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have all proven themselves to be capable of beating Novak Djokovic in the past, and could do the same in New York too.

Novak Djokovic has lost 4 times in his career to Dominic Thiem

This quartet has faced the Serb a combined 27 times, beating him on 10 of those occasions. That's a rather healthy figure when Novak Djokovic's imperious form of the last few years (five Grand Slams out of the last seven) is taken into account.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion is experienced enough to know of the potential banana skins in the draw, and Swiss Fed Cup captain Gunthardt sounded a word of caution along those lines too.

"It could be the chance for Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev," Gunthardt said. "The US Open is anything but a free ride for Novak Djokovic. He also knows what he has to lose and how it can go wrong.”

Novak Djokovic will have his task cut out at this year's US Open

Absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not lessen status of US Open: Gunthardt

There have been murmurs that the credibility of this year’s US Open has taken a hit with both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer missing. Some have even questioned whether there should be an asterisk attached to Novak Djokovic's win if he were to emerge as the champion.

Novak Djokovic will not have to face Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer

Gunthardt, however, believes that in the long run people tend to forget such minor details.

“The status of a Grand Slam event is relative, and the past has shown that too,” Gunthardt said. "In the short term, it may be called into question, but in the long term a lesser meaning hardly sticks in people's minds.”

Novak Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam at this year's Australian Open

The Swiss Fed Cup captain drew upon the famous example of Wimbledon 1973 to explain his point. Due to issues with the newly formed ATP Players Union, about 90 players were absent from the illustrious tournament. The likes of Stan Smith, Arthur Ashe, John Newcombe and Roy Emerson boycotted the tournament and hence Ilie Nastase - much like Djokovic in this instance - was the only star player left in the field.

Despite being the favorite to win, the Romanian bowed out in the fourth round. And Gunthardt believes that the status of that edition is still right up there with the other Slams.

"Only Ilie Nastase was among the stars, otherwise the field of participants was even filled up with the best juniors. Jan Kodes won, by the way, in front of full ranks. The Czech then also reached the US Open final. He is still a proud Wimbledon winner - very few ask about the circumstances today."

Gunthardt further added that the eventual winner would not be questioned due to the lack of ‘Fedal’. He believes that whoever is crowned champion will have to ‘do a lot to win’.

“Because it affects everyone, 2020 will probably be remembered longer as a pandemic year," Gunthardt said. "But whoever wins the US Open will not be questioned later. And one thing is certain: he will have to work hard for it. If you win, you have to do a lot!"