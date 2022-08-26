"The US Open is choosing violence" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka's tough first-round draws

Tennis fans had their say as Emma Raducanu and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka were handed tricky opening-round draws at the 2022 US Open. Raducanu will face World No. 37 Alize Cornet while Osaka will be up against Danielle Collins.

The duo could go on to lock horns as early as the third round and given how underwhelming their season has been so far, the match-up will be an interesting one.

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka's first-round matches have been the talk of the town on social media, with the US Open's official handle also joining in.

"Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these. We'll wait," a tweet from the tournament's official handle read.

Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.



We'll wait.

Soon, tennis fans joined in and had their say. One fan opined that the pair's first-round matches were nothing short of "violence."

"The #USOpen is choosing violence lol! I already knew before today that the draws were going to be a mess!" they wrote.

Melvin🧑🏾‍🦱 @mtkigz1

The #USOpen is choosing violence lol! I already knew before today that the draws were going to be a mess!

Fans took sides with both the players and predicted the results of their respective matches. Here are some of the other reactions:

Sparks @Lushness_ Wow two VERY tough R1 matches. Hope Emma can come through.

ModSocDem 🇺🇦🌹 @mod_soc_dem Neither Osaka or Collins are in form at the moment. So is a toss-up.

Obed @0bedd



PLEASE STOP THE HYPE OF RADUCANU. She is a normal player who won the worst post pandemic grand slam.

gary h @garyh31887083 1st round matches always tough but this will be a real test for emma on her mental strength and physicality against a very experienced and accomplished player.

BRUCE TODD WAFER @BTW633

and I hope Naomi been working on.

her serve she's been struggling with it.

maybe if she wear sleeves & get loose.

it might help a little this time around.

good luck everybody!

and please no injuries..

#33 this is gonna be good. and I hope Naomi been working on. her serve she's been struggling with it. maybe if she wear sleeves & get loose. it might help a little this time around. good luck everybody! and please no injuries..

Don Alea-Anima @Biotecher8 Litmus test for Osaka... Collins will be very aggressive so Osaka needs to raise her game

KhulisaC @KhulisaC I predict Emma will beat Alize and Alize will be limping at some point.

Maria @MariaMihV I just wait to see Naomi giving a lesson for life to Collins should she dare to express herself with such lack of sportsmanship 🍿 match 🤩 Come on, Naomi!!!!!

Gi @crzygeminibaker Emma's form's been dreadful since her win at the USO and the last match I watched of Cornet (Cincy) she looked completely lost so not sure it'll be a great match but Collins x Osaka should be good if neither gets injured!

Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka might meet in 3rd round of US Open

Alize Cornet is one of the highest-ranked unseeded players Emma Raducanu could have come up against in the first round. An Australian Open quarterfinalist earlier this year, Cornet ended World No. 1 Iga Swaitek's match-winning streak at Wimbledon. The New York Major will be Cornet's 63rd consecutive Major appearance, a record in women's tennis.

Emma Raducanu has her task cut out with tougher opponents awaiting if she progresses deeper into the tournament. She could possibly run into Osaka as early as the third round and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Osaka, a two-time US Open winner (in 2018 and 2020), will be hoping to put her underwhelming season behind her with some good performances.

Collins, the runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year, will be first up. With both players having a below-par season, it will be an interesting match-up.

But even more eye-catching would be if Raducanu and Osaka crossed paths in the third round. Raducanu is coming off wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati, a big boost in the run-up to the US Open, while Osaka will hope to get her campaign back on track.

Both players could potentially run into Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, while a meeting with Simona Halep or Coco Gauff could be in the offing in the final.

