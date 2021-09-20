The US Open final didn't depend on Medvedev, but exclusively on Novak Djokovic: Former Serbian Davis Cup selector Goran Bubanj

Former selector of the Serbian Davis Cup team Goran Bubanj recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic's performance in the US Open 2021 final. Bubanj claimed Djokovic was well below par in the match, and according to him that had nothing to do with the Serb's relatively tougher path to the final.

Novak Djokovic reached the championship match at Flushing Meadows after having dropped six sets in the previous rounds. In comparison, Daniil Medvedev had dropped only one set when he took to court for the final. However, Bubanj believes that wasn't a key factor in how their match played out.

"He (Medvedev) had a completely open draw and objectively fewer challenges, but that is not a reason for the more rested to be better in the final," Bubanj said in a recent interview with Sputnik. "This can often be the other way around. The whole final did not depend on Medvedev, but exclusively on Novak."

Goran Bubanj also stressed on two important moments of the match where he felt Novak Djokovic failed to capitalize. The first instance was at the very beginning of the contest, where Djokovic got broken despite having had a 40-15 lead.

"If we talk about the details, there are two that decided the entire course of that final, and that's why it ended the way it did," Bubanj said. "It is the first game in which everything was seen. When Novak served, he had 40:15, one point was a double fault, and Medvedev ordered three unforced errors."

Bubanj claimed that the first game was evidence of the fact that Djokovic was under a lot of pressure.

"When you see his way of playing in that first game, it was obvious that he was under pressure," Bubanj said. "If Djokovic won his game, that pressure would be seen on Medvedev's serve and the course of the match would be different."

The other crucial moment according to Goran Bubanj was in the second game of the second set, on Daniil Medvedev's serve. The Russian was down 0-40 in that game, but he managed to escape with a hold.

"Then we entered the second set...Djokovic won his service game, he immediately had three consecutive break points on Medvedev's serve. Of that, the first ball was one hundred percent an easy ball on the net. If he executed that, it would be 2-0, then he would serve, it would be 3-0, and then we would have a completely different match."

Even though Novak Djokovic had spent more hours on the court coming into the finals and was nine years older than Daniil Medvedev, Goran Bubanj believes a longer match would have benefitted the 34-year-old.

"The point was to stretch this final in four or five sets, so that Medvedev would start serving weaker out of fatigue," Bubanj said. "Then it is balanced and then Novak would be in the lead."

The former head of the Tennis Association in Belgrade also commented on how Djokovic lacked a clear game plan. In contrast, Medvedev's confidence grew exponentially with each hurdle that he overcame.

"When someone saves three break points, like Medvedev, you get some additional stimulus, self-confidence," Bubanj said. "After that, Novak had no more chances. It is a match that lasted incomprehensibly short for both Novak and anyone else's standards at one Grand Slam."

According to Goran Bubanj, Novak Djokovic's keenness to rush the net during the match was an indication that he wasn't sure of his game-plan. Bubanj pointed out that even an attacking player such as Roger Federer was unlikely to approach the net as often as Djokovic did against Medvedev.

"I think that the game itself was strange, first of all Novak," Bubanj said. "The moment he lost his rhythm, he started rushing to the net, he even did it well, which is interesting, but even Federer would not go to the net so many times. It was obvious that he was losing the game and that he simply did not have a clear concept according to which he would extend the match."

Goran Bubanj also lauded the fact that Daniil Medvedev executed his tactics to perfection. He highlighted how the Russian was patient in the longer rallies, which forced Novak Djokovic to go for more.

"Danil Medvedev is partly to credit for the final result," Bubanj said. "He had tactics. He put everything on his serve, and there is no game for Novak. Then Novak serves, unfortunately he did not serve at a very high level, and when he entered the exchange, Medvedev played slowly. More in the middle, a few shots, Novak was impatient, he rushed to hit something strong, while Medvedev hit the lines themselves."

"The Olympics were a big mistake in every way for Novak Djokovic" - Goran Bubanj

Novak Djokovic in action in the Tokyo Olympics

In addition to his critique of Novak Djokovic's performance in the US Open final, Goran Bubanj also questioned the World No. 1's participation in the Olympics. According to Bubanj, playing in Tokyo robbed Djokovic of the chance to rest for the US Open, thus depriving him of "the most important tournament in his career".

"Novak was also in a dilemma whether to play the Olympic Games," Bubanj said. "I think that is not the basic, but a precondition for things to develop the way they developed. The Olympics were from this perspective a big mistake in every way. He lost a period of rest and preparation for the US Open, which was realistically the most important tournament in his career. He will win more Grand Slams, he will be the first, but four in one year is an unimaginable success."

Goran Bubanj went on to elaborate on why he thinks Novak Djokovic's Calendar Slam would have been a unique accomplishment in men's tennis. He pointed out that Djokovic had to play on three different surfaces in his Calendar Slam bid, while the only other man to do it in the Open Era - Rod Laver - played on just two.

"What Rod Laver did has nothing to do with this today," Bubanj said. "Then three tournaments were played on grass. There are no similarities with today's tennis, as if we were talking about another sport."

But despite Novak Djokovic's failure to win the US Open, Goran Bubanj highlighted how the Serb's season was still a historic one.

"We should just go back and say that this is the year in which Novak Djokovic won three Grand Slams and played the finals in the fourth. That year, no matter who looks at it, in 50 years he will say that it is the year of Novak Djokovic."

Goran Bubanj also claimed Novak Djokovic can now play with greater freedom since he has been relieved of the pressure he was dealing with in pursuit of the Calendar Slam. Bubanj believes the World No. 1 will try his best to maintain his stranglehold atop the rankings - especially if Daniil Medvedev gets in a position to threaten it.

"As for the continuation of the season, if he decides, and I think he wants to, to fight because Medvedev can overtake him in some theory, I have no doubt that he will play," Bubanj said. "This stress will no longer exist, there is not so much drama here anymore."

