'US Open is in question now' - Petkovic on the ripple effects of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Andrea Petkovic, in a recent interview, said that Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour debacle left her 'disappointed'.

The event, hosted by Djokovic, led to 4 players contracting COVID-19 - thus potentially jeopardizing the US Open.

Novak Djokovic's ill-timed and controversial Adria Tour has won him many critics over the last few weeks. The event, hosted and funded by Novak Djokovic and members of his family, came to a halt during its second leg in Croatia after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19.

Later, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and the World No. 1 himself contracted the virus too. Tournament director and tennis legend Goran Ivanisevic also eventually fell prey, despite testing negative twice earlier.

The tour was already heavily criticized in its first leg, held in the Serbian capital Belgrade, where there were no social distancing norms as well as maximum capacity crowds. At one point, the players involved were even seen dancing in a nightclub with their shirts off.

All the players involved, despite issuing apologies, were slammed by members of the tennis community and the press for their lack of concern and responsibility. Many also accused the players of potentially endangering the restart of the tennis season.

Novak Djokovic, being the host and the World No. 1, got the bulk of the flak from critics. He has now found another one in WTA player Andrea Petkovic, who is concerned about how the Adria Tour may have jeopardized the upcoming tournaments on the calendar.

You wanted to be pioneers but it backfired: Petkovic on Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

As reported by tennisnet, Petkovic expressed disappointment at the actions of not just Novak Djokovic, but also the other players involved in the Adria Tour. She claimed that the health risks of the virus and the long-term consequences could be disastrous, even if the infected players didn't show any symptoms.

"I was affected by the people who were at risk as a result (of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour)," Petkovic said. "Even for athletes, the long-term damage cannot be estimated - and without a fully functioning lung, it will be difficult for a competitive athlete."

Petkovic further went on to talk about how it was simply too soon to host an event of the size of the Adria Tour. She asserted that the organizers and Novak Djokovic were irresponsible, despite their good intentions.

"I was wondering why it had to be so early, so fast. Couldn't it have been done with more security? You wanted to be pioneers, and unfortunately it backfired," Petkovic added.

The 32-year-old is not the first German to go after Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour for its mismanagement. But more pertinently, she also raised valid doubts about the long-term ramifications of the disastrous event.

With American No. 8 Frances Tiafoe testing positive at an exhibition tournament in Atlanta, many are dicey about whether or not the US Open should take place.

"I was disappointed with the whole thing," Petkovic said. "We want to play the US Open in August. That's all in question now. There are 2000 to 3000 people involved in a Grand Slam even without spectators. This can be endangered by such actions."