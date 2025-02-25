"The way Leylah Fernandez's father treats her is insane" - Former WTA pro raises disturbing allegations after Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov controversy

Former tennis pro Barbara Schett has made some disturbing claims against Leylah Fernandez's father and coach, Jorge Fernandez. Her comments come amid the controversy surrounding Elena Rybakina and her former coach, Stefano Vukov.

Ad

Rybakina and Vukov's situation has been a major talking point for months, with troubling details surfacing about his treatment of her. Reports suggest their relationship extended beyond a professional level, and he was verbally abusive, causing her significant distress. While he remains part of her team, he has been banned by the WTA from coaching professionally for a year.

In a recent interview with Kicker magazine, Schett backed Vukov’s ban, calling his treatment of Rybakina completely unacceptable. She also accused Fernandez’s father, Jorge, of behaving in an “insane” manner, urging that he be called out soon.

Ad

Trending

"We know that she (Rybakina) has major ups and downs mentally, probably because of him. He definitely abused her mentally and that's why I think it's right that he was banned from the WTA," Schett said.

She added:

"I am also curious to see what happens to Leylah Fernandez's father because the way he treats his daughter is insane... It is terrible that something like this still exists today and is sometimes accepted."

Fernandez and her sister Bianca have been coached by their father, Jorge, since childhood. A former soccer player with no tennis background, he still played a crucial role in his daughter's rise, leading her to the 2021 US Open final, where she finished runner-up to Emma Raducanu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback