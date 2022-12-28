Alexander Zverev was recently featured on the cover of a French magazine, L'Officiel Paris. The magazine also contained a photoshoot in collaboration with Prada where the German could be seen sporting the brand's outfits.

A recent post on social media, containing a series of pictures from the photoshoot, attracted a few negative comments from fans.

The comments were in reference to Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova's allegations of physical and mental abuse by him on multiple occasions during their relationship.

Alexander Zverev has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations and although Sharypova has spoken about them in interviews and on social media, no formal charges have yet been pressed against the 25-year-old German.

Some fans viewed the photoshoot as a cover-up of the former US Open finalist's image.

One fan wrote:

"The way this man keeps getting supported and covered up by the whole tennis media and even larger than this niche is such an insane psyop like i feel crazyyy istg it's like we're the crazy ones," a fan wrote in response to a post on Alexander Zverev.

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Alexander Zverev on the cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Alexander Zverev on the cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel https://t.co/wpECD4p0X0 the way this man keeps getting supported and covered up by the whole tennis media and even larger than this niche is such an insane psyop like i feel crazyyy istg it's like we're the crazy ones twitter.com/RelevantTennis… the way this man keeps getting supported and covered up by the whole tennis media and even larger than this niche is such an insane psyop like i feel crazyyy istg it's like we're the crazy ones twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Another responded:

"Nah, no thank you, don’t like abusers," posted another fan.

A few others did not take the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist's look for the pictures.

Here are a few more comments:

"Yeah, nope. He just does not have the charisma for this. Please put a shirt on," one fan wrote.

"Too much photoshop," wrote another.

Alexander Zverev to lead Team Germany at the 2023 United Cup

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai

The United Cup is all set to begin from December 29 to January 8. The mixed ATP-WTA event will take place in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. 18 nations have qualified for the inaugural edition of the event and will initially compete against each other in groups of three.

Alexander Zverev will lead Team Germany as captain, alongside Jule Niemeier, Laura Siegemund, Daniel Altmaier, and Oscar Otte. The German team will be coached by Zverev’s older brother Mischa.

This will be the first competitive tournament that the German will be taking part in after his catastrophic injury in the semifinals of Roland Garros against Rafael Nadal. He is likely to be in high spirits as he comes into the tournament on the back of a win as part of Team Hawks at the Diriyah Cup in Dubai.

As Team Germany falls in Group C along with Team USA and Team Czech Republic, the World No. 12 is likely to be dueling with Czech Jiri Lehecka and Jule Niemeier with Marie Bouzkova.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes