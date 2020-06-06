The way Roger Federer played at RG 2009, he could have even beaten Rafael Nadal: Soderling

Robin Soderling spoke about how tough it is to play against Roger Federer, and how good the Swiss was in the 2009 final.

Soderling had become the first player to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, but the Swede fell to Federer in the final.

Roger Federer sinks to his knees after sealing his maiden Roland Garros title in 2009

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Robin Soderling talked at length about facing Roger Federer in the 2009 Roland Garros final, and how he wasn't prepared for the challenge even after beating Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. Speaking on the latest edition of The Tennis Podcast, Soderling said Federer was so good that day, he could have beaten Nadal if he had played him in the final.

After becoming the first player to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Robin Soderling built on his momentum by seeing off Nikolay Davydenko in straight sets and Fernando Gonzalez in five to reach his first Grand Slam final. However, up against the other side of the net was a certain Roger Federer, who was looking to avoid becoming the first player in Roland Garros history to lose four consecutive finals.

The then 27-year-old had lost to his nemesis Rafael Nadal in the title match in each of the three previous years at Roland Garros.

Soderling spoke about his mindset going into the 2009 Roland Garros final against Roger Federer:

"It was my first Grand Slam final. It was something I had dreamt of since I started playing tennis at the age of four."

The big Swede then said that perhaps the enormity of the occasion overwhelmed him. He got off to a slow start against Roger Federer and never recovered.

"It was difficult. It took a while for me to get into the match. To play against Roger, mentally I was may be not prepared for that. I did not think too much about how I was playing. "

Roger Federer was not going to squander his opportunity after Soderling had taken out the Swiss' biggest nemesis Rafael Nadal from the draw. Federer emerged victorious in straight sets to emulate Rod Laver and Andre Agassi as the only men in the Open Era to complete the career Grand Slam.

In the process, Roger Federer also moved level with Pete Sampras (14) for most Grand Slam titles.

Roger Federer has always been my toughest opponent - Robin Soderling

Roger Federer cradling the Roland Garros trophy in 2009

Robin Soderling also talked about Roger Federer's ability to cause opponents discomfiture by mixing up his game.

"To me, Roger has always been the toughest opponent. He mixes up his game, he makes you feel uncomfortable. Against Novak or Rafa, you feel like you can play better and win."

"I knew I needed to play well to have a chance to beat him. I was frustrated about not being able to do that. But it's his style of play. It is his strength of not letting opponents play their best game."

Robin Soderling ended the interaction by saying Roger Federer was at a different level in the final - and that he could have even pulled off the impossible if given the chance.

"He has only won it once. The way he played that year he could have beaten Rafa in the final."