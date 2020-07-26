The West is jealous that Novak Djokovic from 'small' Serbia is World No. 1, says Nikola Pilic

Former Croatian tennis player Nikola Pilic believes that the Western mainstream media does not like Novak Djokovic because he belongs to a small country like Serbia. In Pilic's view, Belgrade native Djokovic deserves much more respect than he gets.

The 2020 Australian Open winner has always received mixed responses from the tennis world courtesy of his controversial views. A majority of the Western tennis fans prefer Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer over the reigning World No. 1 when it comes to showing support in the stands.

Talking to Glas Srpske on Sunday (26 July), Nikola Pilic spoke at length about Novak Djokovic and how 'unfair' the treatment he gets is.

The Western media has an unfair attitude towards Novak Djokovic: Nikola Pilic

Novak Djokovic was recently in the news for his infamous Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic has been very successful on the court, to say the least. Along with Federer and Nadal, he constitutes the 'Big 3' group that has dominated the tennis world for over a decade.

The trio have won 56 of the last 67 Grand Slam titles, with 17 of them being in Novak Djokovic's name.

Supreme consistency on the court and impeccable training programs off it have helped the 2016 French Open winner become the best tennis player in the world. However, Nikola Pilic feels that the media - especially the Western mainstream media - has been unfair to Novak Djokovic.

"Nole deserves much more. Such an unfair attitude is Djokovic's 'fuel' in the last ten years," Pilic said.

The Croatian player has become a coach now, and Novak Djokovic even trained at his academy in Munich for some time. Pilic believes that the 'unfair attitude' towards the 2008 Olympics bronze medalist has only fueled him to perform better.

The former World No. 6 further stated that the extraordinary success of Novak Djokovic has prompted the Western media to lift Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the heavens.

"It does not suit the Western 'mainstream' that a small Serbia has the best tennis player in the world," Pilic continued.

Novak Djokovic once trained at Nikola Pilic's academy in Munich

The 80-year-old Croatian also advised Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming US Open tournament. Djokovic had earlier described the strict rules and regulations laid down by the organizers as 'extreme.' But Pilic believes traveling to New York would be a good opportunity for the Serb.

Novak Djokovic was in sublime touch earlier in 2020. He had picked up the Australian Open title and followed it up with a thumping victory in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

The World No. 1 has a 13-0 record on the ATP tour this year. Since Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are unlikely to travel to the US, Djokovic will start as the favorite to win the US Open if he participates in the tourney.