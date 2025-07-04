"The whitewash of the doping situation is unbelievable" - Fans slam John McEnroe over 'tone deaf' take on Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

John McEnroe reportedly 'gushed about' the way Jannik Sinner dealt with the three-month ban he served earlier this year for his role in getting contaminated with a banned, performance-enhancing substance in 2024. However, several tennis fans were appalled by the stance taken by the American tennis legend, and they subsequently criticized him.

Both McEnroe and Sinner are currently at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. While the former is covering the event as a commentator and analyst for ESPN and the BBC, the latter is eyeing his fourth Major title at the prestigious grasscourt Slam.

On Thursday, July 3, The Telegraph's Chief Sports Writer, Oliver Brown, heard John McEnroe praising Jannik Sinner over the Italian's handling of his three-month ban, but didn't approve of the 66-year-old's take. The American aired his views while commentating on Sinner's second-round win at Wimbledon. Brown later took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his disapproval, writing:

"Not sure John McEnroe’s gushing about how serenely Jannik Sinner has handled the ‘stress’ of his three-month doping suspension is quite focusing on the correct issue."

Many tennis fans on X and sided with Brown as they lambasted John McEnroe's commentary and also called out the nature of the ban served by Jannik Sinner over his role in twice testing positive for Clostebol last year. The reigning ATP No. 1's ban came into effect after his title triumph at the 2025 Australian Open and was lifted in the buildup to Roland Garros, leading many to suspect that the ban was tailored to suit Sinner's interests.

"The whitewash of the whole doping situation is unbelievable. But it’s not only McEnroe, the rest of the commentators made the issue about popularity when public didn’t cheer Sinner while he stepped on court for his match today," a fan wrote.

"They all appear to be tone deaf regarding the matter. Very bizarre," commented another.

"I think McEnroe must get paid every time he misrepresents Sinner’s doping scandal. Sinner was serene because he wouldn’t have to pay the price for doping," another fan chimed in.

"🎯 thanks Oliver. Very few people are focusing on the right issue. Hope this tweet doesn’t hurt Oliver Brown. Nick Kyrgios literally lost his Wimbledon commentating gig because he dared to speak up about Sinner and his doping," wrote one.

"Whatever happened to John McEnroe. He used to be one of the truth tellers. PMac (Patrick McEnroe, John's brother) was always an establishment toadie, but John used to be different. Sad to see," another added.

"McEnroe is my least favourite tennis commentator. He's fond of the sound of his own voice. I have resorted to muting him before and replacing it with radio commentary or the YouTube guy who commentates big matches," weighed in yet another fan.

John McEnroe called Jannik Sinner's ban "blessing in disguise" earlier this year

Jannik Sinner in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

John McEnroe had previously spoken up about Jannik Sinner's three-month ban as well. Amid the Italian's 2025 French Open campaign, the American former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion told TNT Sports that the suspension may have actually helped Sinner in terms of being at his best at Roland Garros.

"To me, in a way, (his ban) was like, dare I say, a blessing in disguise. Because there was a lot going on, obviously, the suspension we were like ‘Is it gonna happen? Is it not?’ Then he was exonerated, then he wasn’t. Then he accepted this three-month ban."

Sinner would finish the 2025 French Open as the men's singles runner-up. The Italian and rival Carlos Alcaraz played out a five-hour-29-minute epic, in which Sinner had multiple match points, but squandered them all, as his Spanish opponent astonishingly turned things around in his favor.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz's respective campaigns so far at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships have been strong. The Italian's next challenge at SW19 is a third-round clash against Pedro Martinez, while the Spaniard is set to lock horns with Jan-Lennard Struff at the same stage.

