"The whole world has been against Novak Djokovic but at the end of the day he's No. 1" - Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak

In a recent interview with The National News, Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak talked about what it means to have Novak Djokovic back at the ATP 500 tournament.

Tahlak first acknowledged the backlash that Djokovic has been facing since the vaccine saga in Australia. But in the same breath, he asserted that the Serb's status as the World No. 1 and former Dubai champion makes him a valuable presence in the desert city.

"It's better to think of the future and be positive," Tahlak said. "I think it's great to have him [Djokovic] back. I know the whole world has been against him but at the end of the day he's number one in the world and he's a former champion in Dubai."

Novak Djokovic will be in action for the first time in two months at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which kicks off on 21 February. The 20-time Slam champion was scheduled to play both the ATP Cup and the Australian Open initially, but his unvaccinated status led to the Australian authorities canceling his visa.

In the interview, Tahlak revealed that since no one is required to be "vaccinated" before entering Dubai, Djokovic's vaccination status won't be of any concern this time. He further stated that as long as the Serb's PCR tests are negative, he would have absolutely no problem staying and playing in Dubai.

"We have no concerns over [his vaccination status] because the most important thing for us is to follow government policy and protocols," Tahlak said. "The government here doesn't require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country. As long as he undergoes PCR testing and those tests are negative, then he can enter. We have PCR testing available in the airport upon arrival and also at the tournament and the official hotel."

Novak Djokovic is a five-time champion at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2020

Novak Djokovic has won the Dubai Tennis Championships title on five occasions in the past, and is the second-most successful player in the tournament's history. Roger Federer is the only player ahead of him, having won the title eight times in his career.

Djokovic last won the title in 2020, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. The 34-year-old didn't take part in the tournament last year, where Russia's Aslan Karatsev emerged victorious.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic will return in the Dubai ATP 500. In 3.5 weeks. Novak Djokovic will return in the Dubai ATP 500. In 3.5 weeks. https://t.co/F52RCZmk0r

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from Djokovic, several other stars - including Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov - are also scheduled to feature in Dubai this year.

Edited by Musab Abid