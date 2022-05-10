"The Williams sisters were such trailblazers and tackled so many issues head-on, as a black female athlete, I credit them for breaking down barriers for me" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has hailed Venus and Serena Williams for tackling numerous issues head-on. During an interview with Self magazine, the Japanese star called the duo "trailblazers" and credited them for breaking down barriers for black athletes like herself.

“The Williams sisters were such trailblazers and tackled so many issues head-on,” Osaka said. “As a Black female athlete, I credit them for breaking down barriers for me.”

Osaka, who is the May cover star for Self magazine, also spoke about her admiration for the movie King Richard, which is based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams. The former World No. 1 revealed that she cried at the conclusion of the film.

“At the end I was crying," Osaka said.

“Speaking up on issues that aren’t always easy to talk about is new to me but something I am really glad I am starting to do" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has been an advocate for mental health since opening up about her own mental health issues last year. The Japanese said that talking about such topics "aren't always easy" but that she was "really glad" to have done so.

“Speaking up on issues that aren’t always easy to talk about is new to me but something I am really glad I am starting to do," Osaka said. “For me it was just important to tell people how I was honestly feeling at the moment.”

Osaka also spoke of the importance of therapy and how she "found the right person" who understood her. The former World No. 1 said therapy can be a "scary first step" but advocated it for everyone "in some shape or form."

"I have seen therapists in the past but not consistently until now," she said. “I’m super happy that I found the right person who really understands me and has been incredibly helpful. It’s kind of a scary first step to take…but I think it can be helpful to everyone in some shape or form and especially so to a large section of people. It doesn’t mean you are broken.”

Osaka lost in the second round at Indian Wells but bounced back by reaching the final of the Miami Open. The 24-year-old was scheduled to compete at the Italian Open but has withdrawn due to an Achilles injury she picked up in Madrid.

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn’t healed yet. It’s an Achilles injury so I need to be careful especially in advance of Roland Garros. I love this city and always enjoy playing in front of the Italian fans so I will be sorry to miss them – but look forward to coming back next year,” The Japanese said in a statement

Osaka was replaced by Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the main draw of the Italian Open.

