"The winner of this tournament will have a better run than any slam winner"- Tennis fans in awe of stacked San Diego Open draw

The draw for the San Diego Open has been made with the first round starting on Monday. There have been several WTA events held in the city in the past and we have some exciting matches to look forward to in the opening round of the 2022 edition.

In the top half, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will face Garbine Muguruza in the opening round while Bianca Andreescu will lock horns with Beatriz Haddad Maia for the second time this season.

Eighth seed Daria Kasatkina will have a tough task in the first round of the San Diego Open as she will face Leylah Fernandez, who received a wildcard for the WTA 500 tournament.

The bottom half of the draw has some interesting opening-round matchups as well, with the most notable being seventh seed Caroline Garcia taking on Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.

Tennis fans were fascinated with the number of high-quality matchups in the opening rounds of the WTA 500 event and spoke out on the same on Twitter.

One fan said that the winner of the tournament will have a better run than any Grand Slam champion.

"The winner of this tournament will have a better run than any slam winner," the fan tweeted.

Another fan pointed out the quality of the draw and that some great matches were in store.

"Tough draw! Great matches coming," the tweet read.

Another fan commented that the draw looked like the second week of a Grand Slam.

"Is a second week of GS."

Here are some other fan reactions:

7 top-10 players, 6 Major winners are in the main draw of the San Diego Open

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the San Diego Open

Seven out of the eight seeds at the San Diego Open are top 10 players, with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek being the top seed. The Pole is currently competing in the Ostrava Open, where she will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals. There are five more Grand Slam champions in the mix as well, with Garbine Muguruza, Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin in the main draw of the event.

World No. 4 Paula Badosa is seeded second and will be eager to have a good run following a string of poor results over the past few months. Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula are seeded third and fourth respectively and are both among the favorites to win the WTA 500 tournament. Maria Sakkari is the fifth seed and will be eager to turn things around in San Diego after a string of poor results.

Coco Gauff will play her first tournament since her run to the US Open quarterfinals and is seeded sixth. Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina complete the list of seeded players at the San Diego Open.

