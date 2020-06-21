The year-long break can help Roger Federer in extraordinary ways, says Marc Rosset

Swiss player Marc Rosset has warned the tennis community not to underestimate Roger Federer on his return to tennis.

Rosset further went on to explain how the lockdown may actually help Federer.

Roger Federer sent shock waves around the sporting world last week when he announced that he would be sitting out of the rest of the 2020 season due to a right knee injury. The 38-year-old, who many believe is in the twilight of his career, will now presumably return to professional tennis at the Australian Open 2021.

Roger Federer is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in tennis history, but speculation is rife about whether he will be able to compete at the highest level after spending almost a year in rehabilitation, surgery and physiotherapy. Yet, many experts and former pros have warned the tennis community that they should count the 20-time Grand Slam out at their own peril.

One such former player is fellow Swiss legend and former Olympic gold medalist Marc Rosset, who believes that Roger Federer will be back stronger and better than many think.

The pandemic may help Roger Federer: Marc Rosset

Speaking to Direct News, Rosset claimed that a comeback from Roger Federer is imminent and that every time he goes through a physical difficulty, members of the tennis world are too quick to discard his chances.

"Since 2013, as soon as there is an injury from Roger Federer, we tell ourselves that it is the end," Rosset said. "It was the same with Rafael Nadal. It is clear that two operations, one after the other, on the knee and even if they are only small arthroscopies, it is complicated. (But) a comeback from Roger, I really believe in it."

Roger Fedrerer's compatriot further went on to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic may have actually helped the 38-year old. Rosset believes Federer has not ceded much ground to his main competitors, namely Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as they have been unable to win titles in this period too.

"He will not miss a full season with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal who would have played 10 months of competition, (it's not) that the wagon has advanced and you are on the station platform trying to catch it. There, everyone is at a standstill. He (Federer) risks missing between two and three months of competition compared to his main rivals," Rosset said.

Rosset further elaborated how Roger Federer could use the break to rejuvenate himself and come back fresher than ever. The 49-year-old cited the example of the 2017 Australian Open, when Federer returned from a six-month layoff to win his 18th Grand Slam.

"He is 20 years old on the circuit, he has already missed five, six months before making an incredible return to Australia (in 2017)," Rosset said. "Spending a year at home with his wife and children can also rejuvenate him in extraordinary ways. Personally, I can't see myself saying it's over because these guys are capable of doing incredible things. I don't see why we should bury Roger Federer."

Rosset added that he has spoken to Federer during this break, and that the 20-time Slam champion is still 'having fun' in the sport.

"I have spoken to him two or three times, I know that he is still very motivated. He did his program with Pierre Paganini (his physical trainer). He is having fun, he likes tennis otherwise he would have already stopped a few years ago," Rosset said.

The 49-year-old ended with a reminder that just a few months ago Federer was within one point of winning Wimbledon. The Swiss great hasn't lost any of his motivation or touch, according to Rosset.

"A year ago, he led 40-15, two match points in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. I don't think he lost his tennis in a year or his desire to play."