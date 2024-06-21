"Then there is Novak Djokovic who runs and jumps 2 weeks after knee surgery" - Fans react to Roger Federer's injury revelation in new documentary

Roger Federer's new documentary titled "Federer: Twelve Fnal Days" has been released and several moments from the World No. 1's career were shown. These included a scene of his knee following surgery.

The Swiss retired from tennis in 2022, with that year's Laver Cup being his final tournament. He faced a lot of injury issues towards the end of his career and eventually underwent four surgeries. His injury issues were documented on "Federer: Twelve Final Days".

There was a clip from the documentary from 2020, where Federer could be seen in crutches right after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Several fans reacted to this and they all had a variety of responses. One fan compared the Swiss' injury to that of Djokovic, who recently underwent knee surgery after an injury that forced him to withdraw from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals.

"Then there is Dj0kovic who runs and jumps 2 weeks after knee surgery. Maybe his father is right when he says he is blessed by God," the fan wrote.

Another fan called Federer "a warrior"

"He's a warrior," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans regarding the 20-time Grand Slam champion's injury revelation:

"What it actually looks like after a knee surgery," a fan wrote.

"Roger would never talk about his surgeries or injuries. These videos wouldn't appear while he was playing. The man's just built differently, another fan said.

"This is a knee surgery recovery. Djoko lies, there was no surgery to begin with, he wants comeback drama after drinking a tea," one fan remarked.

"Don’t buy it. He knew he will never win against Novak and just stop playing," another fan said.

Roger Federer: "I never thought I was going to have four surgeries before the end of my career"

Federer at his documentary's screening

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships was the last competitive tournament that Roger Federer played before announcing his retirement. Seeded sixth, the Swiss reached the quarterfinals with wins over Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego.

Here, he faced Hubert Hurkacz and lost 3-6, 6-7(4), 0-6, which was his first straight-set defeat at the grass-court Major since 2002.

Federer's match against Hurkacz was shown in his documentary, where he said that he never thought he'd have to undergo four surgeries before his career came to an end.

"The end of that match (Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinal) was one of the worst moments of my career. I never thought I was going to have four surgeries before the end of my career. If I would have known that from the beginning, I would have never embarked on that journey," Federer said.

The Swiss won Wimbledon more than any other male player as of now, with eight titles to his name. These include five successive tournament triumphs from 2003-2007. He won his sixth title in 2009 before equaling Pete Sampras' tally of seven titles at the grass-court Major in 2012. Federer's record-breaking eighth and final Wimbledon crown came in 2017 when he triumphed over Marin Cilic in the final.

