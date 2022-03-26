"There were 3 people that I loved to test myself against - Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep" - Ashleigh Barty after retirement

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement drew a wide array of reactions from fellow players, who came forward with emotional tributes and best wishes for the Aussie.

Barty herself has spoken about her decision in detail over a series of media interactions ever since first announcing the retirement. In the latest interview with Scott Spits of the Sydney Morning Herald, she revealed that Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep were the three players she loved testing herself against.

The Aussie said that while she faced different challenges throughout the years, she particularly enjoyed playing against the trio. The three-time Major winner added that despite their on-court rivalry, her relationship with them never changed.

"I had different challenges," Barty said. "I think there were probably three people that I loved to test myself against, and that was Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep.

“They were my three favorites – not great head-to-heads," she continued. "But for whatever reason I just loved testing myself against them and loved the fact that no matter the result, it wouldn’t change my relationship."

Ashleigh Barty (L) & Petra Kvitova at the 2019 Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty went on to describe her rivalry with Kvitova — with whom she shares a 5-5 head-to-head — as pivotal in her changing her own approach to matches. She recalled the Czech's kindness from very early in her career, adding that she always greeted her with a smile at the end of their matches.

The 25-year-old went on to describe Halep and Wozniacki as "exceptional athletes," while also calling the former a "dear friend."

“The way she was able to help and develop me as a player and change the way I approach matches was really pivotal in my career," Barty said of Kvitova. "What I loved about Petra the most is that in all our matches, no matter the result, she would give me a smile and a hug and our relationship never changed. She was very kind to me from when I was very young on the tour.

“That is the exactly same with Caroline and Simona," she added. "Both of them are exceptional athletes and former World No. 1s. Simona has just been a very, very dear friend of mine. Our relationship off the court is more important than the matches on the court or the practices on the court."

"Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep were the very first to message me" - Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty (L) and Simona Halep at an exhibition tournament.

In a separate interview with 4BC radio, Ashleigh Barty revealed that Kvitova and Halep were among the first people to reach out to her after her retirement announcement.

The Aussie also described the two as her "ultimate favorites" and "brilliant people," adding that she was going to miss seeing them on a regular basis.

“They were two of my ultimate favorites," Barty said. "Two of my best mates, and two people that were the very first to message me after the announcement came out and I think they are just brilliant people, and I am going to miss them.”

