"There is consequences to the decisions Novak Djokovic has made just now, he obviously has to accept that" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray recently gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance, which has caused plenty of controversy since the beginning of the season.

Djokovic said in an interview that he wouldn't be opposed to missing Major tournaments this year over his vaccine stance. He went as far as to claim that the "principles of decision-making on his body" happen to be more important to him than winning titles.

Many of his fans have since declared that the World No. 1 shouldn't be pushed out of the GOAT race due to his views on COVID-19 vaccination. Murray, however, is of the opinion that the Serb can't have his cake and eat it too.

In a press conference following his first-round victory in Dubai, Murray said that the World No. 1 had to "face consequences to the decisions he's made."

He also asserted that it wouldn't bode well for the game if the best player in the world was going to miss Grand Slam tournaments for non-tennis related reasons.

"There is consequences to the decisions he's made just now. Yeah, he obviously has to accept that. But I don't think it's great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events," Murray Said.

"I've known him since I was a child and I don't like seeing that" - Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic's stance on COVID-19 vaccination

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in their early days on the ATP tour

Murray then disclosed that he hadn't had the chance to meet the Serb at the Dubai Open yet. He also claimed that the World No. 1 might not have had to face so many hardships had he just taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've not seen him here. We exchanged a few messages while he was in Australia. I don't agree with his decision," Murray said. "It would be a lot easier for him if he were to get vaccinated. But I also didnt like seeing him in the situation that he was in."

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors #Murray on #Djokovic at #DDFTennis "I've not seen him here. We exchanged a few messages while he was in Australia.I don't agree with his decision. It would be a lot easier for him if he were to get vaccinated. But I also didnt like seeing him in the situation that he was in.(1/2) #Murray on #Djokovic at #DDFTennis "I've not seen him here. We exchanged a few messages while he was in Australia.I don't agree with his decision. It would be a lot easier for him if he were to get vaccinated. But I also didnt like seeing him in the situation that he was in.(1/2)

The Brit also said that Djokovic's vaccine hesitancy didn't sit well with him as he has known the Serb ever since the two were paving their way as juniors.

"I've known him since I was a child and I don't like seeing that. It would be better for tennis if he were playing all of the Majors events," he added.

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors "I've known him since I was a child and I don't like seeing that. It would be better for tennis if he were playing all of the Majors events." (2/2) "I've known him since I was a child and I don't like seeing that. It would be better for tennis if he were playing all of the Majors events." (2/2)

Andy Murray, meanwhile, had to fight back from a set down to beat the dangerous Christopher O'Connell in three sets in his Dubai opener earlier on Monday. The three-time Major winner will most likely face fourth seed Jannik Sinner in his next match.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala