"There was a lot of weird things" - Iga Swiatek calls out Polish media over 'ridiculous' stories as she admits she doesn't read news about herself

Iga Swiatek recently made her feelings clear about the Polish media. The former World No.1 called out their ‘ridiculous’ coverage about her, while admitting that she doesn't often read news about herself.

Swiatek is arguably one of the greatest sporting stars from Poland that the world has seen in recent years. Her tennis career has seen her win six Grand Slam titles and reign as the WTA World No.1 for a total of 125 weeks. She remains the only Polish player to have won a tennis Grand Slam.

With her success, Iga Swiatek has become a household name and has faced intense scrutiny from the Polish media. Recently, in a post match press conference at the Canadian Open, the 24-year-old addressed the media coverage about herself, saying,

“Overall I don't read. I only did (read) when I had, like, two months off from tournaments just because I was kind of bored, and there was a lot of weird things that totally didn't make sense. So I wanted to actually see that, because it was so ridiculous that I didn't believe people around me saying that (that's) what (the) media wrote. I wanted to have that proof. But besides that, I don't read at all. Doesn't make sense. Sorry, guys.”

Iga Swiatek is currently in action at the Canadian Open. Her campaign in Montreal so far has seen her claim dominant wins over Guo Hanyu and Eva Lys.

Iga Swiatek asks the Polish media to leave her alone

Swiatek at Wimbledon 2024

In July, Iga Swiatek ended an year long title drought after she emerged victorious at the Wimbledon Championships. This marked her first-ever title on grass courts, and her sixth Major win overall.

After beating Amanda Anisimova in England to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, Swiatek sent a strong message to the Polish media, saying,

“We as public people and as athletes can’t react to everything that’s going on. We’ve got to focus on ourselves. Sometimes it’s easier to do that. Sometimes it’s harder. For sure the past months, how the media sometimes described me, I gotta say, unfortunately Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant. I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job.”

Iga Swiatek is scheduled to return to action at the Canadian Open on Saturday, August 2. The Pole will take on Danish 16th seed Clara Tauson.

