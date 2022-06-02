"There so many things going right now, especially in the US, that it's not important to stress over a tennis match" - Coco Gauff on her nerves ahead of the French Open final

Coco Gauff booked her spot in her first ever Grand Slam final on Thursday and it would be perfectly understandable if the teenager was nervous ahead of the clash. In characteristic fashion, however, the American reckons it is nothing to be stressed about since there are far bigger things happening in the world right now.

The World No. 23 made quick work of Martina Trevisan in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, racing to a 6-3, 6-1 win. Speaking in her on-court interview afterwards, the former World No. 15 was quizzed about her thoughts on Saturday's impending summit clash.

Corretja asks Gauff about how she will approach the final, mentally.



"I think I'm in the mindset now where it doesn't matter. I know I'm going to be happy regardless, my parents are going to love me regardless, so I'm just going to go into it like another match."

Considering the current state of affairs around the globe, such as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conversation around gun violence in her home country, Gauff did not want to lose her mind over a tennis match.

"It's a Grand Slam final but there so many things going in the world right now, especially in the US, a lot of stuff is happening right now, I think it's not important to stress over a tennis match," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff further added that she was in a headspace where winning or losing did not matter anymore to her, a sentiment she had expressed after her last victory as well.

Declaring with confidence that she would be happy regardless of what happened on Saturday, the teenager remarked that she would be going into the final thinking of it as just another match.

"I think I'm in the mindset now where it doesn't matter. I know I'm going to be happy regardless, my parents are going to love me regardless, so I'm just going to go into it like another match," Gauff said.





"Yes, it's a Grand Slam final but there so many things going in the world right now, especially in the US ... I think it's not important to stress over a tennis match."



"Yes, it's a Grand Slam final but there so many things going in the world right now, especially in the US ... I think it's not important to stress over a tennis match."

Coco Gauff takes on Iga Swiatek in the French Open final

Coco Gauff takes on Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2022 French Open

Following her victory over Martina Trevisan, Coco Gauff will cross swords with Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2022 French Open. The World No. 1 Pole scored a very dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Daria Kastkina in her semifinal to set up a meeting with the American teenager.

The duo have met twice on the WTA Tour till date, with both encounters going in favor of the Pole. Swiatek is on a 34-match unbeaten-streak coming into the title clash and will be looking to equal Venus Williams' record for the longest win-streak in the 21st century.





Youngest Grand Slam singles finalist since 17yo



18yo Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. Youngest Grand Slam singles finalist since 17yo Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon 2004.

Gauff, meanwhile, is yet to drop a set in the tournament and is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

While the World No. 1 will be looking to win her second Grand Slam and French Open title, the teenager aims to win her first ever Major and third WTA Tour title.

