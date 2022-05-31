"That's a message for all the young players out here; Your results, your job, or how much money you make, doesn't define you" - Coco Gauff after reaching French Open semifinals

American teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff broke new ground at the 2022 French Open, reaching her first-ever Grand Slam singles semifinal. Shortly after her win over Sloane Stephens in straight sets, Gauff had a special message for fans that applies to life beyond tennis as well.

The Atlanta native expressed that she approaches life with the intention of focusing on just her own expectations from herself and always striving to be a good person.

"Even last year, I think I was too focused on trying to fulfill other people's expectations. Just enjoy life. No matter how good or bad my career is, I think I’m a great person," Coco Gauff said when asked to convey a message to other young players.

She emphasized the importance of her message by echoing them to young players, stating that one's results or the money they make doesn't define them.

"That's a message for all the young players out here: Your results, your job, or how much money you make, doesn't define you as a person. Just know that if you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks," she added further.

Still just 18 years old, Gauff is already an inspiration for many upcoming tennis players. Her words after the match show her positive mindset and the belief she is carrying at the moment.

The 18-year-old is yet to drop a set at the tournament and has not been on court for more than an hour and a half in each of the five matches she has played so far.

During her quarterfinal against Stephens, Gauff responded strongly under pressure. After racing to a 5-2 lead, Stephens levelled proceedings at 5-5, tilting the momentum in her favor. However, Gauff held her nerve to break again at 6-5 to clinch the first set.

She faced pressure again and was broken in the opening game of the second set, but then went on a five-game winning streak before closing out the set 6-2, and thus the match.

Gauff's semifinal opponent is another highly talented player in Martina Trevisan, who defeated the American in the second round of the 2020 French Open.

I think clay really suits my game: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 French Open

With the results she has achieved so far in her career at the French Open, it is obvious that the claycourt Major is Coco Gauff's most successful Grand Slam. In addition to her run to the semifinals this year, Gauff reached the last eight in 2021. She is yet to reach the quarterfinals of any other Major.

The American teenager believes that she plays her best tennis on clay and expressed that she is also learning from her losses.

"Yeah, for sure. I definitely feel confident on the court. I feel like it (clay) really suits my game. Yeah, and I feel like, you know, the previous tournaments this clay season I had some good wins but it wasn't really any outstanding results," Gauff said.

"I feel like it gave me a lot to learn from, and I think I'm taking those tough matches that I lost this season and really learning from them and I guess showing that I'm doing better," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff is also the first woman since 2007 to reach multiple Major quarterfinals before her 19th birthday. Gauff will face another major test in the semifinals against Trevisan, who is on a 10-match win streak herself and beat Leylah Fernandez in three sets in the last eight.

