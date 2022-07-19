"There are a million other interesting players, but they wanna film this trash"- Tennis Twitter reacts to Nick Kyrgios' upcoming Netflix documentary

According to reports, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios is "set to earn millions" from his impending Netflix documentary.

The documentary will mostly center on his match against Novak Djokovic in the final, but it will also include footage from earlier matches, his London sightseeing trips, and the Wimbledon after-party at the upscale nightclub, as per The Daily Mail.

At Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios was also the subject of a lot of drama. His opponent in the third round, Stefanos Tsitsipas, accused him of bullying and during his match against Paul Jubb, he was involved in a spitting incident after accusing a spectator of racial abuse.

Tennis enthusiasts on Twitter criticized the concept of filming a documentary about the Australian in light of the fact that there are other players who could be covered by the crew. Some of them even stated unequivocally that they would never watch the documentary.

"There are a million other interesting players, especially in the WTA, but they wanna film this trash. I hope that show flops so hard that nobody comes near a tennis match with a camera," one user wrote.

"Happy to know medias gladly empower, glorify & reward despicable people like Nick Kyrgios for big money but most of all, putting him on a bigger stage as if he was deserving or inspiring. Will certainly help his "I'm a top 5 player when I put my mind to it" semi God complex. Depressing," another user posted.

"He is getting a massive payday for getting beat?" Another user questioned.

"Not even focusing on the money that Nick Kyrgios will earn, but the publicity and idolization he will get is so scary to me. I really do not want the netflix show, now it’s gonna be good for the popularity of the sport but god they really will ruin everything," another account posted.

'I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing"- Nick Kyrgios

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios explained to The Herald Sun why he agreed to take part in the upcoming Netflix documentary.

The mercurial Australian noted that the culture of tennis is drastically changing and he appreciated the opportunity to share his story and showcase his interpersonal skills.

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing," Kyrgios said. "I loved the fact that I was able to show my path and the way I go about it and how I connect with people. I think it’s a very different side to how people would perceive most tennis players."

He added that it will serve as motivation for players of color who desire to play tennis like him.

"I think it’s a special thing for other coloured athletes that do want to play tennis to see myself, you know, you have Frances Tiafoe out there right now, Naomi Osaka, us doing it the way we are doing it," he added.

