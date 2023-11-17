Daniil Medvedev is of the firm belief that there is not much that separates him from the Next Gen players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and others. The Russian, in fact, is of the opinion that the Next Gen is on par with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic already, even if the Serb has 24 Grand Slams more than most of them.

On Friday, Daniil Medvedev fell to Carlos Alcaraz in their final group-stage meeting at the 2023 ATP Finals. Despite the straight-sets loss, Medvedev is assured of a place in the semifinals, where he will take on Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz also booked his spot in the final four with the win, and will face off against Djokovic.

Speaking to the press afterwards, the World No. 3 was asked about his thoughts on the Next Gen, and whether they have achieved enough to earn the tag. Daniil Medvedev answered in the affirmative, stating that even though they were "super young," they have arrived on the global stage.

Having been beaten a few times in his career by Alcaraz and Sinner already, the 2021 US Open champion is a big believer in the abilities of the current crop of youngsters.

His belief was only strengthened by the fact that Djokovic himself has not been spared by them, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the final at this year's Wimbledon and most recently to Jannik Sinner in the ATP Finals this week.

"Right now we can call them Next Gen. I mean, they're already here, but they're still super young. Jannik, Holger and Carlos at this moment at the top. For sure Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils, guys like this, they can also come there," Daniil Medvedev said.

"I think because they're at the top, there is not much difference between me, even Novak, and them. The difference is that Novak has 24 Grand Slams. When they play one on one, as we saw, he can lose. So there is not much different," he added.

Daniil Medvedev: "The difference is I started playing top tennis at 23, they started doing it at 19"

Daniil Medvedev also touched on one of the biggest differences between him and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, stating that while he only started playing top tennis from the age of 23, they have been doing so since 19.

In a way, it made the Russian more proud of his own journey, as he has had to dig his way slowly from the bottom to the upper echelons of the sport.

"If I compare to myself, the difference is I started playing top tennis maybe at 23, I think I was. 2019. They started doing it at, like, 19. Pretty impressive. At 19 I was probably 600 in the world. That's impressive. That's also why I like my journey. I was not like them. I had to slowly, slowly dig my way up. Now I'm here and I'm really happy," Daniil Medvedev said.

