Craig Tiley recently gave his thoughts on a potential merger between ATP and WTA. The Australian Open director was critical of the business operations at the top rungs of professional tennis, while also calling for an advocacy group to examine the power struggle between tournament directors and players.

Speaking to We Are Tennis, Tiley expressed hopes of seeing a new "premier tour" that would give a platform to both male and female tennis players. The 61-year-old Tennis Australia CEO also asserted that there was 'too much grabbing of territory' from higher-ups at the moment. He said:

"I would like to see a premium tour. I would like to see the ATP and WTA come together. I would like to see a very strong advocacy group for the players, whether it's independent or part of the tours. I think if we all agree on a calendar and commit to the calendar, right now there is too much grabbing of territory and land grabbing and everyone protecting their own interests."

The Australian Open director also inferred that pro-tour events suffered from a lack of 'respect for contracts and agreements'.

"There is not much respect for contracts and agreements and commitments. I think that's unhealthy," he added.

WTA pursuing a merger with ATP: Reports

The discourse surrounding a merger between the ATP and WTA resurfaced earlier this week after Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's Vice President Yuri Polsky disclosed to a Russian tabloid Championat that the women's governing body could go bankrupt in 2026.

In the same interview, the Kazakh Tennis VP also claimed that the Florida-based organization could be pursuing a merger with ATP to offset their financial losses. The men's governing body, meanwhile, has turned in substantial profits year after year, and has even introduced some new initiatives to protect lower-ranked players.

Here are a few excerpts from his interview:

"For the WTA it is a matter of survival, for the ATP-a matter of reputation. [ATP leadership] doesn't want them to collapse because the optics would be bad. The ATP is in good financial shape, the tour has reserves, the players have retirement funds."

"The ATP is exploring its options, the question is, on what conditions could the merger be achieved? It is unclear what ATP's share [in a merged business] would be and to what extent the ATP is willing to subsidize the WTA."

The merger between the two governing bodies of professional tennis had been suggested by the 20-time Major winner Roger Federer in 2020.

The potential partnership between the two organizations would address the player payment issue at its very root, by creating uniform demand for men's and women's tennis.

