There is too much pressure on Jannik Sinner, a bit too much drama: Italian's coach Simone Vagnozzi

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi reckons there's a lot of pressure on the Italian from the media, to the point that it surprises him sometimes just how much is expected of the 21-year-old.

In a recent interview with Corriere Della Serra, Vagnozzi pointed out how people act as if Sinner did something wrong when he takes small breaks from the action, which is very common in the tennis world.

The former ATP player was particularly resentful of the headlines that were printed following his protege's second-round loss at the French Open this year, calling them "a bit too much drama."

"There is a lot of pressure on Jannik, too much I would say. Sometimes he wins, but if he takes a break, I read that there is something wrong, as if the other players never get broken! Criticism is part of the game, but some criticism is free," Vagnozzi said.

"I have in mind the path we have to take. Let's go on our way. More than feeling bad, sometimes I'm surprised, when fafter Paris I read 'Sinner disaster' or 'Sinner alarm', well, it seemed to me that there was a bit too much drama, honestly," he added.

Vagnozzi admitted that there's a small window between the Italian Open and the French Open where Jannik Sinner wasn't enjoying himself. At the same time, he feels the World No. 8 is becoming better these days, adding that Sinner is more "talkative" and more "Italian" on the court now.

"I met him when he was no longer a rookie, he was already top 10. The pressures were already there, tennis was already a serious thing for him. I'd say that, apart from the period between Rome and Paris, in which he didn't enjoy himself.

"He's more smiling and talkative on the court; he's becoming more … Italian. Before, he had no expressions," Vagnozzi said.

"In daily life, Jannik Sinner is less serious than he appears in the game" - Simone Vagnozzi

Jannik Sinner, Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Simone Vagnozzi also said that Jannik Sinner knows how to have fun and how to be respectful of everyone. He added that the Italian is far less serious in real life than his on-court demeanour would suggest.

While the veteran admitted that it cannot be easy for a 21-year-old to manage the expectations of fans who want him to win every tournament he competes in, Vagnazzi reckons the World No. 8 is a quick learner who can adapt to the situation soon.

"I who see him every day guarantee. He knows how to have fun. He knows how to be with people. He is respectful towards everyone, and in daily life, he is less serious than he appears in the game," Vagnozzi said.

"It's that everyone expects something from him, and expectations are never easy to manage, especially at 21. The most difficult challenge is not to win the first tournament, but the second, third, fourth … But Jannik has one advantage: he learns quickly," he added.

Jannik Sinner was last in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he made an impressive run to the semifinals before falling to Novak Djokovic. It was the Italian's first semifinal at a Grand Slam, having reached the quarterfinals at all four Majors.

