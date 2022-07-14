"There are multiple facets to my identity, and my ranking is not an accurate or holistic representation of who I am as a person" - Sloane Stephens

WTA star Sloane Stephens has said that her singles ranking doesn't holistically represent her as a person.

The World No. 52 has had a decent 2022 campaign, winning in Guadalajara and reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and losing to eventual finalist Coco Gauff. However, she is coming off a first-round exit at Wimbledon, losing to Katie Swan of Great Britain in three sets. Earlier in the year, she also lost in the first round at the Australian Open.

Gauff, undefeated in Slams as an adult, faces Martina Trevisan for a spot in the French Open final. 18-year-old Coco Gauff makes her first Slam semifinal, beating Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four at #RolandGarros Gauff, undefeated in Slams as an adult, faces Martina Trevisan for a spot in the French Open final. 18-year-old Coco Gauff makes her first Slam semifinal, beating Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four at #RolandGarros.Gauff, undefeated in Slams as an adult, faces Martina Trevisan for a spot in the French Open final.

Stephens, 29, rose to superstardom in 2017, when she made an unexpected run to the US Open title after being out for almost a year due to a foot injury. During an interaction with ESSENCE, Stephens reminisced about her dream campaign in New York.

She had modest expectations at Wimbledon eight weeks earlier, coming off her injury as she looked for 'incremental' progress.

“When I was working my way back at Wimbledon following my foot surgery, my goal wasn’t to win the U.S. Open eight weeks later like I ended up doing. My focus was on making incremental progress each day and truly enjoying the process since it could’ve all gone away forever. That joy and gratitude for being back on tour helped me to play freely.”

Five years later, though, she has a better perspective on her life and career. Having married USMNT international Jozy Altidore earlier this year, Stephens said that tennis is only one facet of her identity.

"For a period of time, I defined myself as “Sloane the tennis player ranked x,”' said Stephens. "However, I’ve grown to value myself as Sloane the person and playing tennis as my job. There are multiple facets to my identity, and my ranking is not an accurate or holistic representation of who I am as a person."

"I always believe my best is yet to come" - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens has only had intermittent highs since her title run at Flushing Meadows five years ago. The 29-year-old did make the 2018 Roland Garros final, losing to Simona Halep.

Stephens has made only three Major quarterfinals - including at Roland Garros this year. However, the 29-year-old believes her best is yet to come as she continues to strive for greater heights.

"I always believe that my best is yet to come, and I work hard each day with that belief in mind, so I no longer allow myself to stress over my ranking at any point in time," said Stephens. "Easier said than done, but I have worked really hard to have this healthier relationship with these external figures."

Sloane Stephens will look for another inspired run at Flushing Meadows, the scene of her maiden Major triumph.

