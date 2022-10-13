"There was never anything like it" - Tennis presenter Steve Flink reveals what makes the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal unique

American sports journalist and historian Steve Flink shed light on the uniqueness of the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In an episode of the Court-side with Beilinson Tennis podcast, the former Tennis Channel presenter revealed that the amount of respect and camaraderie between the pair is unheard of in the sport. Flink also mentioned that there were some difficult moments in their relationship in the early years.

"There were some difficult moments inevitable like the 2006 Italian Open final where Roger felt like Toni Nadal was talking too much. But they got past those moments so easily and swiftly," said Flink.

He mentioned that the respect between the pair grew as they began competing for the biggest titles in the sport regularly.

"I think their respect for competing for the most prestigious prizes. When you play three straight French Open finals and those same years you are playing the Wimbledon finals, there was never anything like it. How can you not respect each other as each guy is good enough to reach the finals on the other guy's surface. So i think in some ways it was cemented at that time, the immense mutual respect they have for each other" he stated.

"A huge honor to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer's career came to an end at the 2022 Laver Cup, and his final professional match was a doubles contest where he partnered with his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard later mentioned that it was a huge honor for him to share the court with Federer in his final career match.

"For me, has been a huge honor to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things," Nadal said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that a huge part of his life came to an end following the Swiss maestro's retirement.

"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So has been emotional (to) see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment," he added..

