"There is only one percentage in my head, it's always 100%" - Novak Djokovic assures fans he will be going full steam ahead at United Cup

Novak Djokovic has assured his fans that he will be giving his 100% at the United Cup in the following days even though it is just his first tournament of the 2024 season.

Emphasizing that he is not one to make calculations before entering the court regardless of what the level of the event is, the World No. 1 is ready to give his all, especially with a national participation on the line.

On the WTA side, Djokovic will be joined by World No. 119 Olga Danilovic as the No. 1 ranked Serbian woman. He will also be joined by the likes of Hamad Medjedovic and Nikola Cacic at the event. Serbia has been drawn in Group E at the United Cup, alongside China and Czech Republic.

Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference in Perth, Djokovic asserted that he wouldn't be at the event if he was not going to give his best in both singles and mixed doubles, should he get the chance to play in the latter as well.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also hoped to contribute at least one win for his country at the tournament before moving on to the Australian Open after that.

"There is only one percentage in my head. You know, it's always 100%, really. I don't make calculations when I enter the court, regardless of the event level or category, particularly when I play for my country," Novak Djokovic said.

"So it hasn't been the case in the past that I calculated; neither it will be tomorrow, regardless of the age or the state I'm in. I wouldn't be here if I'm not able to play or give my best in both singles and potentially mixed doubles. You know, I look forward hopefully contributing with at least one win for my country," he added.

Novak Djokovic and co to take on Team China in their United Cup opener on New Year's Eve

Serbia will begin their United Cup campaign against China on New Year's Eve, with the Chinese already holding a 1-0 record at the tournament. They handed the Czech Republic a 3-0 decimation in their opener, with Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen leading their home country.

Djokovic, at the press conference, admitted that he and his fellow Serbs will need a little bit of time to get used to conditions in Australia, but hoped to celebrate the New Year in the best possible way with his teammates with a win.

"Australia is not really around the corner for us Europeans, so we need a little bit of time to get used to the time difference. But, you know, we had practice sessions, as Viktor mentioned, quite a few practice sessions in the last three days. As a matter of fact, I'm going to play again today, you know, after this press conference, and really try and get as much time on the court as possible," Novak Djokovic said.

"Obviously different conditions here than any other place where I trained or played an exhibition recently, so yeah, I saw that, you know, China won today and I guess they won mixed doubles, as well, a clean sweep at 3-Love. Hopefully we can feel the energy on the stands and support for both nations and really celebrate the New Year's in best possible way for Serbians," he added.

