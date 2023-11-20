"There was a point I was watching Netflix to see Lewis Hamilton's outfits" - Naomi Osaka fangirls over F1 champion's fashion sense

Naomi Osaka recently made a confession about being a fan of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's style. The four-time grand slam winner posted several clips of Hamilton’s outfits, praising his fashion sense and admitting that she used to watch the F1 Netflix series just to see what he wore.

Osaka, who is known for her activism and social justice statements, has a lot in common with Hamilton, who has also been vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and promoting diversity in motorsport. Both athletes have won the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award for their achievements and impact on society.

Hamilton, who clinched the seventh pole position at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, has been rocking some eye-catching looks throughout the season.

Osaka, who is also a style icon in her own right, shared her admiration for Hamilton’s wardrobe on her Instagram story on Monday, November 20. She posted several screenshots of Hamilton’s outfits from the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, revealing that she used to watch the F1 Netflix series, Drive to Survive, just to see what the Brit wore.

"Ngl there was a point that I was watching F1 Netflix to see his outfits 😭," Osaka wrote.

Naomi Osaka confesses about her dream of quitting tennis for a farming life

Naomi Osaka, in her upcoming biography, mentioned that she considered giving up tennis to find a more serene life while struggling with mental health problems.

The biography, written by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, titled 'Naomi Osaka: Her Journey to Finding Her Power and Her Voice,' tells the story of the 26-year-old’s incredible journey and will be out in January 2024.

The biography also delves into the mental health difficulties of the four-time Grand Slam champion. Osaka talks about her existential crisis during her Charleston run, which made her think about buying a farm and becoming a farmer to cut off from the tennis world.

"I just woke up one day in Charleston before one of my matches thinking what is the point of my life," Rothenberg quotes Osaka. "I was thinking, should I just go buy a farm and grow crops. And then I had to go play my match and I was thinking in my head – like, wow, I hope this girl beats me so I don't have to be here anymore."

Naomi Osaka will start her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, as her return date has been confirmed. The WTA 500 tournament will run from 31 December to 7 January.

