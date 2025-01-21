“There's a big difference between Federer, Nadal, Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner's generation”: Rohan Bopanna

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna recently suggested that it's too soon to compare Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer with the current generation of players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Bopanna elaborated on his opinion during the 2025 Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 in doubles is competing in the mixed-doubles draw in Melbourne alongside China's Zhang Shuai. The duo have qualified for the quarterfinals and are set to take on the Australian duo of John Peers and Olivia Gadecki on Tuesday, January 21.

Bopanna also contended for the doubles title with his new partner Nicolas Barrientos but the duo couldn't beat the Spanish team of Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in the first round, losing 7-5, 7-6(5).

On the sidelines of the Melbourne Major, Sportskeeda sat down with Bopanna, who turned professional in 2023, for an exclusive chat and found out about how Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's generation compares to the one that had Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, given he, in a way, grew up with the Big Three on the ATP Tour.

"I think there’s a big difference between those three guys and this generation coming up," Bopanna said. "They’re still trying to find their feet in terms of, staying consistent throughout the years. I don’t think anyone can compare Roger, Rafa, and Novak to any generation, I mean, they’re the special generation, when those three guys were playing."

"Sinner and Alcaraz are obviously the ones coming up, the tennis is now being watched much more now with these young guns coming up and playing against the guys who’ve been there for a long period of time. And I think these guys are still learning themselves, growing… it’s gonna be really good next few years for the sport."

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz clash in 2025 Australian Open QFs

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are scheduled to lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open. The two will take the court at Rod Laver Arena for the second match of the night session on Tuesday, January 21.

The duo have played against each other seven times thus far and Djokovic holds a slim lead of 4-3 in the head-to-head. It will interestingly be their first-ever quarterfinal meeting on the ATP tour.

The last time they played against each other was in the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 24-time Grand Slam champion clinched a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win then to complete his lifelong dream of winning a gold at the quadrennial Games.

