"There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150" - Karolina Pliskova not surprised by depth of women's field at Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova has gushed about the depth in women's tennis after reaching the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals on Monday (January 23).

Pliskova has had an imperious run at Melbourne Park this week, beating Shuai Zhang 6-0, 6-4 to reach her fourth quarterfinal. Over the course of four rounds, the 30-year-old has dropped just 19 games as she moves to within three wins of a first Grand Slam title.

The 30th seed has had two bagel sets this fortnight, including in her fourth-round win over Zhang. At her post-match press conference, Pliskova said that the depth of the women's draw is impressive at the moment, such that anybody can beat anybody else on a given day.

"I know people are always, like, shocked that she lost and she lost. I mean, it's a sport, so everything is possible. There's no surprises for me that she's in the draw and she's not there," Pliskova said.

"Every day is different. I feel like these days, these last couple years actually, there is not just top 20 tough opponents. There is like 150 tough opponents. If you're just not there completely that day, you can lose. I'm not shocked with any of the names there," she added.

Karolina Pliskova will next take on Magda Linette on Tuesday (January 24) for a place in the Australian Open last four.

"I think Sabalenka is a big favourite of this half" - Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 8

Karolina Pliskova is emerging as a strong contender to go all the way this week. The 30th seed reckons that fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka remains the favorite in her half of the draw.

Pliskova, who could meet Sabalenka in the last four, said that the Belarusian has been playing good tennis lately.

"I think Sabalenka is a big favorite of this half, especially getting the title. I feel like she's playing quite good tennis lately. She's always going to be tough because she has a big game. I think, of course, she should be there," Pliskova stated.

The Czech also mentioned that World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has been playing great tennis.

"Then the rest, I mean, Pegula, I think she's playing great tennis. I'm happy she's in the other part of the draw. Yeah, I've been watching some tennis, so I saw everybody playing, like, a little bit. I think everybody's there because they played good these two weeks," she said.

Karolina Pliskova has never been beyond the last four at the Australian Open.

