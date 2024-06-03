"There's no more love?";"Unfair on others" - Fans shocked as Stefanos Tsitsipas & girlfriend Paula Badosa withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend, Paula Badosa, were all set to compete in the mixed doubles event at the French Open. However, the pair backed out without participating in a single match.

Fans were left shocked, as the couple had earlier mentioned how mixing "love" and tennis would be a unique experience for them. The duo were scheduled to play in the mixed doubles event on Monday, June 3, However, they decided to give a walkover to their first-round opponents, Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons.

Earlier, Tsitsipas was asked why he was playing in all three events, following which the Greek cited "love" as his reason. Badosa concurred with her boyfriend's feelings and explained that it would be a unique experience to mix love and tennis.

Trending

Their sudden walkover after these comments did not sit well with fans, who were excited to see them play together. Many questioned where the "love" had disappeared and brought up the fact that he had opted to play the men's doubles with his brother Petros rather than his girlfriend.

"So he sacrificed his love for the family," one fan wrote.

"Wasn’t he playing for love?," asked another.

"So he chose family over love. Warra man !!," a third fan wrote.

"And love? Where is the love? Isn't anyone going to think about love?," questioned another fan.

"Sooooo…..there’s no more love or what?" asked yet another.

Expand Tweet

Tsitsipas and Badosa had received a wildcard to enter the mixed doubles event. Now that they have withdrawn, there is a feeling amongst fans that the move is unfair towards others who would have liked to compete.

"Waste of a wildcard," one fan wrote.

"I think this is unfair on others who could have entered. Totally understand he needs to be 100% for singles but don’t enter if you’re not going to compete. Selfish," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

How have Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa faired at the French Open 2024?

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Paul Badosa played three-setters in her first and second-round encounters at the 2024 French Open against Katie Boulter and Yulia Putintseva, respectively, and came out with wins in each of those encounters. In the third round, she faced her close friend, Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian got the better of the Spaniard, 7-5, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Matteo Arnaldi 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the third round to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

In the men's doubles event, the Tsitsipas brothers defeated fourth seed Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig to advance into the third round in which they will take on the French pair of Gregoire Jacq and Manuel Guinard.