"There’s not much better in terms of top level sport than watching Nick Kyrgios performing at his best in a Grand slam" - Tennis fans react to Australian's scintillating 3R win against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios proved once more that he could be a very dangerous opponent on grass, defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Coming into the contest as a slight favorite, the former World No. 13 lost the first set in a tight tie-breaker. But just when fans were wondering if it would be another instance of the mercurial Australian flattering to deceive, he stepped up his game to take the next three sets and secure passage to the next round with a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) scoreline.

The match had its fair share of controversy, with both Kyrgios and Tsitsipas constantly complaining to the chair umpire repeatedly about the other's behavior. The 27-year-old was of the opinion that Tsitsipas should have been disqualified after he hit the ball angrily into the crowd, while the World No. 5 was infuriated by Kyrgios' constant interaction with the crowd in the midst of the match.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙩 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝘾𝙪𝙩#Wimbledon https://t.co/ySHotqt9fI

Despite what transpired off the tennis court, the action on the court was just as exciting, as tennis fans flooded social media with their messages of praise for the World No. 40. As annoyed as they were with the Australian's antics, users on Twitter reluctantly admitted that his playstyle was one of the most entertaining on the men's tour at the moment.

To be fair, not everyone shared that opinion, as the former World No. 13 also earned a lot of criticism for the way he behaved during the clash. But for once, those were in the minority, as most fans were captivated by the sensational sight of Nick Kyrgios playing at his very best.

"There’s not much better in terms of top level sport than watching Nick Kyrgios performing at his best in a tennis Grand slam! Unplayable at times, the Gobert of tennis," one fan wrote.

Glenn Irwin @GIrwinRacing There’s not much better in terms of top level sport than watching n Nick Kyrgios performing at his best in a tennis Grand slam! Unplayable at times, the Gobert of tennis. #entertainer There’s not much better in terms of top level sport than watching n Nick Kyrgios performing at his best in a tennis Grand slam! Unplayable at times, the Gobert of tennis. #entertainer https://t.co/4wqbrCt7vE

James Corrigan @jcorrigangolf If there was the LIV TENNIS SERIES the Saudis would pay Nick Kyrgios 20 hundred billion pounds to sign up If there was the LIV TENNIS SERIES the Saudis would pay Nick Kyrgios 20 hundred billion pounds to sign up

Sean Walsh @SeanDZWalsh An amazing spectacle from Kyrgios and Tsitsipas in spite of some strange broadcasting from the BBC. Supremely unfair commentary and a bizarre directorial choice not to show the handshake! An amazing spectacle from Kyrgios and Tsitsipas in spite of some strange broadcasting from the BBC. Supremely unfair commentary and a bizarre directorial choice not to show the handshake!

"They hate kyrgios because he’s a good tennis player with an actual personality rather than a guy you see on Rolex ads at the airport," another account posted.

HK (Holiday Configuration) @HKesvani they hate kyrgios because he’s a good tennis player with an actual personality rather than a guy you see on Rolex ads at the airport they hate kyrgios because he’s a good tennis player with an actual personality rather than a guy you see on Rolex ads at the airport

Odila Castillo @Khalendula @josemorgado The way that Kyrgios plays and treat his opponents it's a shame for the sport. He is everything but a good sport. Period. @josemorgado The way that Kyrgios plays and treat his opponents it's a shame for the sport. He is everything but a good sport. Period.

David Kane @DKTNNS It's disappointing that neither Tsitsipas nor Kyrgios appear willing to own their part in the nonsense but as an ardent Real Housewives fan I admit I love a delusional queen so keep it up, girlies! It's disappointing that neither Tsitsipas nor Kyrgios appear willing to own their part in the nonsense but as an ardent Real Housewives fan I admit I love a delusional queen so keep it up, girlies!

"I watched most of the match and whilst I admit both players didn't behave well, I thought Tsitsipas behaved much worse. But he is very much establishment and Nick Kyrgios is not so media trying to manipulate it into making Nick the bad guy and Tsitsipas the victim. Be mindful," one user wrote.

Pavvy G @pavyg Lou @___LouiseSL @pavyg @NickKyrgios The media are against Nick and people run with it! I was at the match and they televise it to make Nick seem 80% worse lol @pavyg @NickKyrgios The media are against Nick and people run with it! I was at the match and they televise it to make Nick seem 80% worse lol I watched most of the match and whilst I admit both players didn't behave well, I thought Tsitsipas behaved much worse. But he is very much establishment and @NickKyrgios is not so media trying to manipulate it into making Nick the bad guy and Tsitsipas the victim. Be mindful. twitter.com/___louisesl/st… I watched most of the match and whilst I admit both players didn't behave well, I thought Tsitsipas behaved much worse. But he is very much establishment and @NickKyrgios is not so media trying to manipulate it into making Nick the bad guy and Tsitsipas the victim. Be mindful. twitter.com/___louisesl/st…

Umir @umirf1 Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Nick Kyrgios appeals to people who aren't interested in tennis because his matches are rarely about tennis. Nick Kyrgios appeals to people who aren't interested in tennis because his matches are rarely about tennis. If the sport can’t hold the attention of casuals, without Kyrgios maybe that’s a problem. twitter.com/BarclayCard18/… If the sport can’t hold the attention of casuals, without Kyrgios maybe that’s a problem. twitter.com/BarclayCard18/…

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Nick Kyrgios - best tennis player out there right now.



Much more gifted than Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Thiem, Shapovalov, Zverev.



Tsitsipas should have defaulted for hitting a spectator. Then he tried to hit Kyrgios rather than pass him.



Kyrgios was composed, beat him beautifully! Nick Kyrgios - best tennis player out there right now.Much more gifted than Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Thiem, Shapovalov, Zverev.Tsitsipas should have defaulted for hitting a spectator. Then he tried to hit Kyrgios rather than pass him.Kyrgios was composed, beat him beautifully!

"All of the talk at Wimbledon about Kyrgios being entertaining has a very strong "boys will be boys" energy about it. If a woman behaved like that we'd never hear the end of it. There's no place for his appalling behaviour in the sport," another fan tweeted.

EverydayKnitter @EverydayKnitter All of the talk at Wimbledon about Kyrgios being entertaining has a very strong "boys will be boys" energy about it.

If a woman behaved like that we'd never hear the end of it.

There's no place for his appalling behaviour in the sport. All of the talk at Wimbledon about Kyrgios being entertaining has a very strong "boys will be boys" energy about it.If a woman behaved like that we'd never hear the end of it.There's no place for his appalling behaviour in the sport.

Alex Pietrareanu @PietrareanuAlex @josemorgado It’s accurate tho. In no other sport this behavior would be tolerated. Why Kyrgios can get away with murder like this is beyond me. Officials should do better. By the end of the second set, Kyrgios already should have been out. Why have the obscenity rule if it’s not applied? @josemorgado It’s accurate tho. In no other sport this behavior would be tolerated. Why Kyrgios can get away with murder like this is beyond me. Officials should do better. By the end of the second set, Kyrgios already should have been out. Why have the obscenity rule if it’s not applied?

LP ⚪️ @thfclp__ Nick Kyrgios is THAT guy. Seriously has that massive dawg in him Nick Kyrgios is THAT guy. Seriously has that massive dawg in him

"Nick Kyrgios thinks he's doing good things for tennis when all he's bringing to it is angry men riddled with toxic masculinity that just want fights and shouting. Go back to football," one user wrote.

Liv K @kokinakkis nick kyrgios thinks hes doing good things for tennis when all he's bringing to it is angry men riddled with toxic masculinity that just want fights and shouting. go back to football nick kyrgios thinks hes doing good things for tennis when all he's bringing to it is angry men riddled with toxic masculinity that just want fights and shouting. go back to football

Ella | ❤️ Tennis | 🙏 for Caspanos on grass @tennis_poetry Kyrgios behaves on court how the tennis media pretend Djokovic does. Kyrgios behaves on court how the tennis media pretend Djokovic does.

Celach @_Celach @ANTONIOEESPARZA @Wimbledon @NickKyrgios Some Federer and Nadal fans got so used to saying words like "classy" and "respect" that they deluded themselves into thinking that's what the entire sport of tennis is actually about, even though it wasn't previously and hasn't been since. @ANTONIOEESPARZA @Wimbledon @NickKyrgios Some Federer and Nadal fans got so used to saying words like "classy" and "respect" that they deluded themselves into thinking that's what the entire sport of tennis is actually about, even though it wasn't previously and hasn't been since.

mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| wimbledon era 🎾 @rafastefbaes nick kyrgios thinks he’s entertaining, when in reality he does the same underarm serve, tweener and complains to the umpire in every single match. it’s so boring and repetitive now lmfao. it would be more surprising if he was respectful atm. nick kyrgios thinks he’s entertaining, when in reality he does the same underarm serve, tweener and complains to the umpire in every single match. it’s so boring and repetitive now lmfao. it would be more surprising if he was respectful atm.

Nick Kyrgios takes on Brandon Nakashima in the 4th round at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios takes on Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round at Wimbledon

Following his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios will cross paths with Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The American scored a straight-sets victory over Daniel Elahi Galan in the third round to set up a meeting with the 27-year-old.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



He is surely now favourite to meet Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals...



#Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday, and then Cristian Garin or Alex de Minaur.He is surely now favourite to meet Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals... Nick Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday, and then Cristian Garin or Alex de Minaur.He is surely now favourite to meet Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals...#Wimbledon

The duo have not met on the ATP tour to date and will square off for the first time on Monday. The winner of the clash will take on either Cristian Garin or 19th seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals, with a potential semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal looking ahead down the road.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far