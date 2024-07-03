Danielle Collins has laid bare her frustrations with the relentless questioning she has been subjected to over her decision to retire from professional tennis. The American also lamented about the lack of understanding regarding women's health issues, given that her decision to end her career is motivated by her desire to have children, which is difficult due to her chronic disease.

Since announcing her decision to retire in January, Collins has been forced to repeatedly justify her decision to the media due to her stellar run of form this season. The 30-year-old even took a break from tennis after her French Open campaign, admitting that she found herself "dreading going into work and crying daily" because of the incessant questioning.

Danielle Collins has been open about her struggle with a "chronic inflammatory disease that affects your ability to get pregnant," revealing that the disease has significantly influenced her plans to retire.

Trending

In an interview with the Telegraph ahead of her Wimbledon campaign, the American expressed her shock and frustration at still having to entertain questions about postponing her retirement from "tone-deaf" people, despite sharing such "vulnerable" news about her health.

"I think, for the most part, it comes from a good place, from people who want to see me play more good tennis. But I find it sometimes shocking when I go into the press conference and I get asked, 'What would change your mind about retirement?'" she said.

"I’ve shared something incredibly vulnerable and then to have to deal with many tone-deaf people has been frustrating at times," she added.

Collins also asserted that while some people are unaware of the fertility problems women face, others are simply "insensitive" and "unempathetic" to women's health issues.

"A lot of people are unaware of the health conditions of women that can affect fertility and their life in general. But I think there’s also a part of society that’s insensitive and unempathetic when it comes to women’s health conditions," she said.

Danielle Collins: "I always get emotional when I come to Wimbledon"

Danielle Collins (Source: Getty)

Danielle Collins has entered the 2024 Wimbledon Championships as the 11th seed, on the hunt for her first Major title. Ahead of her campaign, the American reminisced about her debut at the grasscourt Major in 2017, recalling how she felt "overwhelmed" by the prestigious grounds.

The World No. 11 also admitted that she always gets "emotional" when she returns to Wimbledon, having achieved her goal of no longer needing to go through qualifiers.

"I remember the coach I was travelling with said, 'Who knows, this may be the only time we’re ever here'. I was so overwhelmed seeing this place for the first time, I had tears in my eyes as I was walking around," Danielle Collins said in the same interview.

"I said ‘you know what, I’m not coming back here unless I’m making the main draw’. The next year I came back and I qualified. I haven’t had to go through qualifying again. I always get emotional when I come to Wimbledon," she added.

Danielle Collins has kicked off her Wimbledon 2024 campaign against Clara Tauson. The American holds a 6-3, 4-4 lead in the contest following the suspension of play on Day 2 of the Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment